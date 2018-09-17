Freeholder candidate urges women to act
In 1973, Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman’s right to abortion was part of her right to privacy. In 1994, the Violence Against Women Act was signed and in 2017 the #MeToo movement spread like wildfire. Finally, we can tell our stories without fear of retribution and hold men accountable for their unchecked abuse of power over women.
Sadly, I was wrong as evidenced by the return of Louis C.K. to comedy months after admitting sexual misconduct, the NCAA finding no rule violations in Michigan State sexual assault cases, and federal Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposing to strengthen the rights of the accused in campus sexual harassment and assault cases.
This isn’t how to make America great again, by forcing women back to the 1950s. Women have found their voices and must continue to use them, with words, votes and pocketbooks.
We must continue to call out those in power trying to shut us down. We must go to the polls in November and vote as if our freedom depends on it, and we must boycott companies and advertisers who care more about their bottom dollar that the pain women have endured.
I am a candidate running for Atlantic County freeholder, but I write this not as a candidate but as a woman, a mother and a grandmother. We must rise up in the names of our grandmothers before us and our granddaughters ahead of us. Now it’s our turn.
Maureen Leidy
Ventnor
Tip gas station workers
We should consider tipping gas station attendants. Some are paid minimum wage and do windshields to offset the low pay. Seems that many people assume it should get cleaned. No, it’s extra.
I always tip my gas attendants. They work through rain, sleet, snow and much heat. I normally tip $2 or $3.
When you pull up to the pumps and your window doesn’t get cleaned, maybe it’s because they remember you not tipping the last time you were there. Show them that you appreciate them.
Michael Scott
Egg Harbor City