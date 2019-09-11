Reduce gulls with a hunt
There may be unintended consequences for Ocean City’s recent decision to hire falconers to discourage its population of gulls. I lived in Ocean City for many years and have experienced the issue first hand. However, I think the city’s decision to hire falconers to deter seagulls is short-sighted. I have studied ecology and food-web dynamics for many years in higher education and see a possible problem with the city’s solution to the gulls.
The gull population has surely grown over the years because of the abundance of easy carbs and sugar (from feeding on the boardwalk). The population requires this level of food to survive the winter. Now that the falconers are deterring the seagull population from feeding on the boardwalk, they will be starting the winter with less food than they are accustomed to. This could lead to some gulls starving or even a mass starvation. This in turn could lead to disease and might boost the population of creatures that eat dead seagulls.
The cost of these falconers is also a reason why this may be a bad idea. It would be more effective if the city got permission from the state wildlife authorities to allow hunters to cull the seagull population over the winter with controlled, regulated hunts with a lottery system that would take place on the beach. This would gradually decrease the gull population and bring revenue from fees to the city.
Henry Raab
Ocean City
Backs Richter for Congress
Absolutely delighted to see David Richter, a conservative with attractive credentials, announce that he is running against Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew. Unlike Van Drew, whose pre-political career was as a dentist, Richter comes with a record of job producing achievement. Where I previously lived prior to moving to Cape May County in 1990, I had observed the Richter family start up a business in their home that eventually over the years mushroomed into a massive job producing machine, something Cape May County desperately needs in the coming years.
I was especially impressed that a late friend of mine, a New Jersey Democratic senator, Tom Foy, who for years represented two of the biggest unions, appreciated Hill Inc. so much and the Richter family business for its ability to generate jobs that he joined them to further their success.
David Richter is what both Cape May and New Jersey need at this crucial time for the economy and culture.
Tony De Angelis
Villas
Trout the rare sports star who deserves admiration
Sometimes you read things and simply shake your head in disbelief. Such as the recent letter writer who opined that The Press sports section should cease publishing a daily update on Millville’s Mike Trout.
Trout is indisputably the best player in baseball. He is arguably the single greatest player in any sport today. He will go down in history as one of the best players ever to play the game … perhaps the greatest.
He is an exemplary role model who has never said or done anything to provoke an ounce of controversy. And he’s one of our own, a local boy who has risen to heights seldom achieved by anyone in any sport.
I guarantee you there are thousands like me who turn to the Trout update first thing when I open the paper each morning.
Rodger Gottlieb
Galloway Township
Clean energy also pollutes
Regarding the recent commentary by Adam Minter, “Big Tech needs to save deep seas from destructive mining”:
I recommend reading this column. It points out that big tech companies pushing “green energy” seldom tell you about the unintended consequences.
A perfect example is the neodymium extraction operation in Baotou, China. Neodymium is used to make the high tech magnets in wind turbines and electric car motors. The extraction process uses massive amounts of fossil fuel (coal) releasing tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Another byproduct of this is a pit of radioactive toxic waste 2 square miles on what was once fertile farmland. The construction of wind turbines also consumes large amounts of fossil fuels in the production of concrete, steel and the carbon fiber blades. Then there is the heavy equipment used to erect the turbines, including large ships and barges if being placed offshore.
In Minter’s article he points out that companies that make batteries for electric vehicles and for electric storage are running out of land-based minerals. Their plan is to scour the bottom of the ocean for mineral-containing rocks. It just so happens that these rocks are part of the ecosystem and no one knows the long-term effects that this type of mining would have on the oceans.
Any source of energy is going to create pollution one way or another. We just have to make sure that not more damage is being done in the pursuit of what is touted as non-polluting energy.
Gerald Raab
Ocean City
Legislation helps veterans
As a retired Army sergeant and corrections captain, I have seen firsthand the challenges that veterans face after returning home.
I graduated high school in Millville in 1968, which was a big year in the Vietnam War. I ended up in I Corps, not far from the demilitarized zone. I was 20 at the time and it was a heck of a way to grow up. At times it seems like a million years ago. Other times it feels like yesterday. But it made me who I am.
Once I got back home, I was lucky enough to meet and marry my wife, Bonnie. I was blessed to have a career in law enforcement, retiring as a captain several years ago. And I was fortunate to be able to be involved in the community, coaching youth basketball, baseball and soccer for 13 years while my kids were in school; and being an active community member in everything from the North Italy Club and the Thunderbolt Club to the American Legion and the Elks. For a lot of years most people called me coach, not assemblyman.
But most of us who have served in the military want to continue our service. We take an oath, and that oath never ends. So in 2015, at the ripe young age of 64, I ran for the Assembly.
It’s been rewarding to make such a difference in people’s lives as an assemblyman. Together with Bob Andrzejczak and Matt Milam, I’ve been able to pass 25 bills to help veterans, including laws to provide job training and scholarships to returning veterans.
This year we passed legislation to double the veterans income tax deduction to $6,000. This, coupled with legislation to expand the senior property tax freeze, will help veterans and seniors who are on a fixed income stay in their homes and retire with a bit of dignity.
It is important that qualified residents know about these programs and take full advantage of them, and we invite them to contact our offices to apply. They can call (609) 465-0700 in Cape May County and (856) 696-7109 in Cumberland County.
Assemblyman Bruce Land
Cape May Court House
Levitts created wildlife park
Most of us are familiar with the phrase “giving back to the community.” This phrase is an especially fitting way to describe the efforts of a couple in Northfield that have given back to the community in a big way.
Following a fire in 2018 that destroyed the home next door to theirs on Bay Avenue, Richard and Debbie Levitt purchased the vacant property with the idea of turning it into a backyard wildlife habitat for all to enjoy. The Levitts, who have been active residents in the Northfield community for over 40 years, did just that by converting the lot into a picturesque park, featuring unobstructed views of the surrounding marshes, rare wildlife ranging from terrapins to ospreys and seasonal wildflowers. Whether it’s bird watching, a peaceful walk along a quarter acre path or just a seat on the park bench that the Levitts have graciously provided, this unique space has something for everyone.
Over the course of the nearly two decades I’ve spent in public service, I’ve come across great people from all walks of life in Atlantic County, but it always inspires me to see that the human spirit of giving is still alive and well. As a lifelong resident of Northfield, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Richard and Debbie Levitt for their incredibly thoughtful gesture that offers something for both residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo
Northfield
Don’t cooperate with ICE
I think the closing words in the Pledge of Allegiance, “with liberty and justice for all,” has been rendered meaningless by the Cape May County freeholders. This is the result of Sheriff Nolan’s renewal of the cooperative 287(g) agreement with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). This program came into existence as far back as 1997 but under President Trump I think it now provokes widespread terror and fear. Protect and serving by keeping criminals off the street, regardless of immigration status. The agreement drains resources and allows prison guards to assist in law enforcement.
Sheriff Nolan and Freeholder Chairman Gerald Thornton say that only criminals in the Cape May County jail will be processed under the ICE agreement. This could begin what might become the process of deportation. I think being in the country illegally should be a civil offence, not a criminal one. Many undocumented and naturalized citizens in the country are supporting the tourist industry and agriculture by working for wages few Americans would accept.
Whether Thornton and Nolan are sincere in their assurances that this ICE arrangement won’t expand at the county jail, no one should be lulled into complacency with their words”
Steven Fenichel
Ocean City
