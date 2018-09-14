Public safety building advancing in Cape May
A recent letter, “Cape May needs building for public safety first,” contained misinformation that must be addressed.
First, far from “going nowhere,” as a result of the hard work of the Public Safety Building Advisory Committee, the mayor and City Council, a request for proposal for the construction of a public safety facility was issued Aug. 6, setting forth specific project milestones including a bid/award date of July 2019 and a substantial completion date of August 2020. Thus, contrary to the view expressed in the letter, the project has been scoped and is moving forward.
The letter erroneously stated that the purpose of the January Planning Board meeting was to establish a plan of redevelopment to “help a few at the expense of the many.” On the contrary, the purpose was to review the engineer’s report on whether Block 1059 should be classified an Area in Need of Redevelopment. The report, lacking sufficient clarity, was misunderstood by many at the meeting, including, it seems, the author of the letter.
To clear up such misunderstandings, the city organized a town hall meeting where attorney James Maley, an expert on redevelopment law, explained the purpose of the New Jersey redevelopment law and its application in redeveloping vacant and underdeveloped properties in ways that could contribute to the value of surrounding properties and neighborhoods, thereby benefitting all of us in Cape May.
Bill Murray
Cape May
Consider deposit, return on single-use bags
The governor and others may be willing to pass legislation to control single-use bags, if it will actually work to cut down or eliminate most of the pollution from them.
We should consider a nickel deposit on each bag and five cents paid for each bag returned. Sort of like we did years ago when we paid a deposit for the return of bottles and cans.
We could set up return and pay centers with one cent of the returns going to pay for that purpose. The other four cents would go to the person or charity turning in the bags.
Charities could receive much needed funding from this, and they could help set up return centers at their locations. The money would go to good causes other than the general fund of the state.
Children may be anxious to help mom with the groceries so they can get their hands on the bags.
This worked fine years ago for bottles and cans and could work bags.
Ernie Cooney
Little Egg Harbor Township
Pitts incites race conflict
Here are my thoughts and opinion on every column written by the master of racism and bigotry, Leonard Pitts Jr. His views are bad and dangerous.
He seems like he won’t be satisfied until a civil war breaks out and whites are punished.
He probably feels he has the right of freedom of speech, but I feel his spewing of hatred is the freedom to incite.
Jennie Hamada
Brigantine
EHT grocer will be missed
So, JR’s Fresh Market in Egg Harbor Township has closed. What a loss, but with the nearby mega Walmart, what else could have happened.
I loved that store. It was the anchor for a shopping center with other stores, restaurants and services. It was a great spot for lunch and shopping and good for people on the way home from work.
Virginia Bakos
Egg Harbor Township