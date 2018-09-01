Raise taxes to boost public retiree pensions
The state pension system started its decline back in the 1990s under Gov. Christie Whitman, who cut the income tax and allowed state and local governments to lower their pension contributions.
When the pension money was invested by state employees, it always showed a profit. Then someone got the bright idea to put it in private hands. We were told they could get even better interest on the money. They often didn’t.
Retired state workers have been sacrificing a cost of living increase for five years because of these decisions. A nice gesture would be to give the COLA on only the first $25,000 of all pensions. A 2 percent increase would be $500 more per year for each retiree.
Money for the increase could be raised by reinstalling the estate and inheritance taxes.
State officials could also put a portion of the gasoline tax towards the pension fund.
Sen. Stephen Sweeny objects to a tax increase on incomes over a million dollars. He calls himself a Democrat, when the real Democrat is Gov. Phil Murphy who has proposed it.
Louis Lordi
Waretown
Trump worse than Clinton
Some people disliked President Bill Clinton, stating he was a womanizer, never served in the armed services and lacked experience as he was only a governor.
Some of these same people support President Donald Trump, who is not only a womanizer, but got five deferments from the armed services and never held a government office.
Either their standards for presidential qualifications have changed or they just blindly support along party lines.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township
Tourists lack manners
Regarding the recent letter, “Irked by summer tourists”:
Absolutely on the money. The writer forgot they also leave their manners and common sense in the same box with their brains (that is, if they had any to begin with).
Some arrive on an empty beach to sit right on top of the only person on the beach, with loud, non-stop talking, and spread their chairs so you must navigate around them to get to the ocean. They are oblivious to anyone else on the beach. They leave their trash and sometimes a dirty diaper or two. They ride three or four across on their bikes so no one else can get by. We usually avoid downbeach restaurants during the summer because shoobies try to talk over each other and other tables can’t carry on a normal conversation. They probably park anywhere they want at home too.
Labor Day can’t come fast enough.
Nancy LaBarre
Atlantic City