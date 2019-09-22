Demand Congress votes on gun checks, red flags
About a month ago, I attended Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America’s national convention. There, almost 2,000 volunteer leaders from all over the country met for training. At a morning session, it was announced that there had been yet another mass shooting, this time in El Paso, Texas. That evening was supposed to be a time of celebration — a chance to relax after the hard and emotional work of the weekend.
But after hearing about the massacre in Texas, the celebration of our work turned into an outcry for action. Attendees went to the White House for a vigil, followed by a march to the steps of the Capitol. We were sad, yes, but we were also angry that far too little had been done on the federal level about this American problem. The House passed a bill requiring background checks on all gun sales in February, which the Senate has yet to vote on.
Two weeks after we returned home, 100 recess rallies were planned across all 50 states demanding a Senate vote on the background checks bill, and for both houses of Congress to pass red flag laws.
In spite of the oppressive heat and little time to plan, we proudly held our New Jersey recess rally, with speakers ranging from Muslim, Jewish and Christian clergy to members of Congress, to student leaders also in the fight to end the violence that should have stopped a long time ago.
People who feel the same should contact their senator’s office and demand a vote on the background checks bill and red flag laws. It is up to everyone to speak up and make a difference.
Christine Piper
Egg Harbor City
A.C. locals need grocery within walking distance
Regarding the recent story, “New Jersey is the Garden State but in Atlantic City, it’s a food desert”:
I’m grateful for this article addressing the reality of Atlantic City’s food desert, a hardship for lower income residents that is finally getting attention and hopefully a resolution from efforts by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Many city residents have to make do without a vehicle, and the closest full-service grocery store is the Ventnor Acme, a bus trip with many stops and about half hour from the Inlet. Consider how difficult this is for mothers with small children in strollers to make this trip, or for elderly people with limited mobility. A quick routine errand for suburban people with their own personal vehicle takes hours for city dwellers who rely on mass transit.
A supermarket that is within walking distance would lift the burden and improve the quality of life for so many, especially if it offers a wellness program, access to a dietitian and cooking classes on how to prepare inexpensive healthy meals. Atlantic City can and should become a thriving and vibrant city but it needs to give its community better access to the same conveniences its visitors take for granted.
Dara Cunningham
Dennisville
