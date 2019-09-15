Foster youth need, merit smooth school transition
The start of a new school year is an exciting and scary time for all children. However, for children living in foster care, the start of a new school year can be overwhelming.
Foster youth move frequently, which puts them at least six months behind their peers academically. The frequent moves also mean that many foster youth are beginning the year in a new school, without the safety network of returning friends, familiar teachers or an understanding of the school culture.
In addition, foster youth face enormous emotional challenges. First and foremost is the trauma of being abused or neglected, but equally as traumatic is the separation from siblings and family, living in a home that is unfamiliar, and often, the embarrassment of being in foster care. All of these factors weigh heavily on these young people. It is imperative that teachers, administrators, foster parents and all of those in the foster youth’s life to pay special attention to how these students assimilate into the classroom and watch for any bullying or shaming that may occur. Any additional emotional trauma would devastate an already fragile situation.
Research shows that youth living in foster care are more likely to drop out of high school and are least likely to attend college. An organized effort to safeguard a smooth school transition for these youth is the key to a positive educational experience that can offset some of the damage done by the abuse, neglect and the barriers that these youth experience. Additionally, and most importantly, an improved educational experience will enhance the overall wellbeing of each student and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency and a successful adulthood.
Karen DeRosa
Somers Point
Director of Community Development
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties
World less safe with Trump
I believe President Trump is very dangerous. North Korea has not been denuclearized as promised and sometimes still shoots off a missile. Iran had reduced their nuclear program until he pulled out of the agreement with world powers, and Iran is now increasing the stockpiling and enriching of uranium. He pulled us out of a nuclear pact with Russia signed under Ronald Reagan and just recently, Russia had a nuclear accident while testing a new weapon, and the USA shot off an intermediate range cruise missile that would have been banned. The world has become a much more dangerous place. Trump is not only a danger to America, he’s a danger to the entire world.
Greg Langan
Millville
Ex-governors undeserving of Stockton center honor
Regarding the recent story, “Former NJ governors to be honored by Stockton Hughes Center”:
Ask any New Jersey teacher who taught during Christie Whitman’s term as governor and they will tell you what a mistake this honor is. She diverted and spent public employee pension funds and never paid them back. Teachers will never forget what she did.
Jim Florio only served one term. Voters decided his tax raise was more than they could handle.
I am sure Stockton University can find better New Jersey leaders to honor.
Eve Rose
Ventnor
Medicare costs seniors
Let’s really examine what Medicare now costs. My wife is under 70 years old, so her Medicare payment is $135.50 a month. In addition, in order to avoid high co-pays, you have to get MediGap insurance, which is costing us $250 a month. And then there is prescription insurance at $49 a month. So our “free Medicare” costs my wife $434.50 a month. Mine is more because I am over 70 years old.
And then we still have co-pays, though they are less than what they would be if we didn’t have MediGap.
Politicians don’t want people to know these facts! Free Medicare for all? The numbers don’t add up.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.