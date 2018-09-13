Miss America group needs outside leadership
Observing the pageant on TV and witnessing the parade, I see that all the contestants over the years, besides talent and dignity, have the makings of “peacemakers” in their hearts. And dignity, truth, love and respect, all with biblical origins, are the foundation of the years of success of the pageant.
My hope and prayer is that a person, a proven leader, with the heart of a peacemaker and with solid success and experience as a parliamentarian, would volunteer to join the Miss America Organization. It is a driving force for young people. Top successful, talented leaders may very well surprise us and say yes to help lead if asked. (But not as a corporate officer.)
I can think of three potential leaders, all of whom are successful, courageous and humble: Two former secretaries of state, Madeline Albright and Condoleezza Rice, and business executive Martha Stewart.
Any of these women could take the pageant to a new level of importance in every facet of the program. We would be going from entertainment to the celebration of achievement, embracing character goals with talent, dignity and humility.
Herman C. Idler
Egg Harbor Township
Commentary unconvincing on delay of mileage rules
A recent commentary, “Realistic mileage rule would cut fatalities, auto prices,” attempts to convince us that the intention of the Trump administration’s EPA to delay increasing automobile fuel efficiency rules is a good thing. I think the author fails miserably.
The logic of the administration’s proposal endorsed in the commentary is that increased fuel efficiency would make cars more expensive, leading people to keep older, less safe vehicles. This despite decades of experience showing decreased traffic fatalities even as fuel efficiency standards have risen. Megan Geuss, writing for Ars Technica, says that the government has relied on computer modeling detached from hard research for its arguments. This would be like the proverbial College of Cardinals of centuries ago, theorizing about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, rather than using real science to form policy. Further, the Associated Press reported that one EPA official, in an internal email, said easing the mileage standard would slightly increase fatalities.
Worst of all, the author first notes that newer cars are safer and that polls show strong support for higher fuel economy, but says polls “fail to ask whether you would support higher fuel economy standards if it meant that the vehicles you could buy were smaller, less safe and more expensive.”
The thinking public deserves writers who rely on hard facts and solid research, not poor logic and sly verbal manipulation.
Dan Bachalis
Hammonton