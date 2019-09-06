Bias labeling unfounded after recent shootings
I am a proud supporter of President Donald Trump. And I, for one, am repulsed at being labeled by the mainstream news media and several of the current Democratic presidential candidates as a white nationalist — or even more sickening, a white supremacist — in the wake of the two horrific mass shootings that occurred recently.
Just because the El Paso shooter published an online hate-filled manifesto toward illegal Mexican immigrants before letting loose with an assault rifle on a crowd of shoppers clearly does not mean that all Trump supporters are like that individual. Many of us are just as horrified as those on the left are at what happened. We pray for the families who have lost loved ones in the tragedies of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and we hope that President Trump will approve strong and sensible gun legislation that will once and for all ensure that such tragedies will never happen again in this country.
As Fox News host Tucker Carlson said during a recent show of his, “America needs to calm down.” And it does. Enough with the divisive rhetoric, the harassment of conservatives, and the childish name-calling. This is our chance as a nation to come together and stand with President Trump to finally do something about this problem of mass shootings that have been plaguing the country much too often in recent years. Because as of right now, he is our democratically elected leader, whether those on the left like it or not.
George I. Anders
Vineland
NRA influence on GOP stops stronger gun laws
There have been many mass shootings this year no matter how they’re counted — 255 according to CBS News, 17 according to ABC News. Shootings in schools have occurred nationwide. I do not believe it will change as long as the NRA, which I no longer consider a gun safety organization, has influence on the president and congressional members. Since January, the House of Representatives passed gun regulation bills only to have them die in the Senate because Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not allow them to be considered.
After the Parkland, Fla., shootings, Trump in a grand PR moment met teens promising to look into what could be done. Then he appeared before CPAC and the NRA convention advocating allowing teachers to carry arms, which would increase by large numbers guns within schools. I think this pleased the greed of gun manufacturers within the NRA membership.
Consider New Zealand. They had one mass shooting and within six months banned assault weapons. Now that is a great country.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood
Democrats could have enacted gun controls
After the tragic shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, everyone wants to know why tougher gun control laws were not put into effect. Those who are the most vocal are the Democratic Party leadership and their members. But why didn’t that party do this when it had control of the White House, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives?
Their claims of Republican obstructionism do not stand up to scrutiny. Democrats were in the majority. With this majority, they could have passed tougher gun laws, but they did not. Why not? Were they answering to political action committees? The same ones that they are blaming for today’s gun laws? These are questions people should be asking today.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
