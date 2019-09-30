Gas tax hike results poor
New Jersey raised the gasoline taxes two or three times to repair roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. Where else did the money go? It didn’t seem to go to fix transportation repairs in this area.
This is one of the reasons why people move away from New Jersey to another state. The second reason is the taxes are too high. God only knows where all the money goes.
Leonard J. Corbo
Somers Point
Republicans won’t pass bills of Democratic House
Regarding the recent letters, “Dems no help on border” and “Dems weak on borders”:
I think these writers are getting their information from Fox News or an extreme right wing media outlet. They should expand their sources of news to Govtrack.US, which provides up to the minute information on what’s going on (or not going on) in Congress. Explanations of bills, vote scores, plus how representatives voted are right there.
If people don’t like the fake news U.S. media, they can watch BBC news. They report what I consider unbiased, straight news only.
Regarding Congress and the immigration issue (and many other issues as well): Since January 2019, the House has passed 100 bills and sent them on to the Senate. There are currently 275 total bills that have passed the House and are now languishing in the Republican controlled Senate. These include many bills regarding fairness in pay, gun legislation (which had bipartisan support in the House), immigration reform bills, and HR 1, the For the People Act, which included a number of anti-corruption measures, as well as enhanced rules and guidelines to increase voter participation.
The House of Representatives has been doing its job. In the Senate, meanwhile, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has decided to block most of them indefinitely, not even bring them to the floor for debate. Many senators (on both sides of the aisle) suggested to him that they forego the summer vacation so that they could work on many of the more pressing bills that need to be addressed. McConnell refused to reconvene the Senate to continue to work for the people of the U.S.
So who is really to blame here for the log jam of bills to be passed?
It doesn’t seem like it’s the “Dems” that are the problem here.
Ralph P. Serena
Villas
A.C. parade was great
Regarding the recent story, “‘Celebrate America Parade’ comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk”:
The parade from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City was great, including having a former Miss America participate. But couldn’t the casino hotel make a deal to present the Miss America Competition in Hard Rock and keep it in Atlantic City? Maybe next year or its 100th anniversary year in 2021.
Herb Stern
Longport
