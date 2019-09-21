Drive safely for students
The 2019-2020 school year is starting. This means there will be school buses picking up students in the early morning hours and returning students to their respective locations later in the afternoon.
This is just a friendly reminder for the drivers that will be on the road during these particular hours.
Never pass a school bus from behind if it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights on the bus are flashing, and the stop arm is extended, all traffic must stop.
The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
Don’t drive distracted. This means you should not be holding your cell phone and talking or texting.
Respect the school crossing guards. The guards are placed at intersections where children are at most risk. Drivers should always respect the crossing guard’s authority, and stop when they’re directing traffic.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Politics hobbles effort to fix taxes in A.C.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson was asked by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to form a task force to look at how all of the taxing authorities have approached Atlantic City and county taxes.
A very good move for a man who has kept taxes low for the county for over a decade or two. Levinson knows taxes inside and out. If there was anyone that could get Atlantic City taxes straightened out, it’s Levinson.
But no, Democratic leader Michael Suleiman complained to the state Department of Community Affairs and Levinson was quickly downgraded from forming the task force to being just another member. Qualification means nothing if you are in the wrong party. A good opportunity wasted due to politics.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine
Block storms with walls
I read that mountain ranges deter and weaken hurricanes. We have manmade lakes, why not manmade mountain ranges in areas that are prone to hurricanes and tornadoes?
We are building walls to keep out people, why not mountains to keep out hurricanes? The projects could be funded by the insurance companies that are paying billions of dollars in property damages. We wouldn’t have to drain federal resources.
Al Casalnova
Galloway Township
