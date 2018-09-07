Vineland already honors Sgt. Pilla among veterans
When the school at Chestnut Avenue and Main Road was built, the Vineland Board of Education approved naming it the Memorial School. Later in the 1990s several local veterans organizations convinced the board to change the name to Veterans Memorial School.
Vineland saw fit to honor veterans by establishing the circle at Landis Park many decades ago. At Landis Park, several monuments have been added over the years honoring veterans. Only one honors a single veteran, Sgt. Dominick Pilla.
As a Korean War veteran, I do not see it necessary or fair to name a school facility for Sgt. Pilla, when he is singularly already being honored at Landis Park.
I suggest the current members of board of education take a casual ride and visit both Landis Park circle and the front and the inside entrance hallway of the Veterans Memorial School before they vote on naming the new school. I believe the city of Vineland, the board, many veterans organizations, civic organizations and individuals have contributed their voice, time and effort to honoring all veterans over the many decades.
A service person who died in the service of his country shouldn’t be bestowed a second honor when many service personnel who died in the service of our nation and Vineland do not have a Christian cross, a Star of David or a large monument dedicated to them at Landis Park.
Carl R. Biletta
Vineland
Backs Grossman, Hugin
I am 82 years old and have been taught by my parents and teachers to love this country since I was old enough to understand what that meant. I am a veteran and would be glad to defend her again if I was able to.
We now have a new enemy, socialism. The Democrats, who have done nothing but resist our duly elected president and have no good ideas of their own to stand on, now want us to support them in their effort to march us to socialism, lawlessness and allowing illegal aliens to overrun the country.
If we allow a Democrat to be elected to the House or Senate, they will, in order to gain financial support and appointments to key committees, follow in lockstep with Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer and do everything they can to disrupt and try to impeach President Trump.
They will endeavor to appoint very liberal justices to the Supreme Court and stop the building of the border wall, which is meant to keep illegal aliens from entering this beloved country
I am a Christian and I believe, with all my heart, that God has truly blessed this country.
People who love this country should vote for Seth Grossman for the House of Representatives and Bob Hugin for senator.
Lester Ford
Mays Landing
Ask pope to resign
For the past several days the media have run articles about the abusive Roman Catholic clergy from priests, bishops and cardinals and up to the pope. I truly find it disgusting, repulsive and many other adjectives to describe these men’s behavior.
I can’t understand why the largest religion in the world, with 1.2 billion members, hasn’t asked for the pope to resign. Any other CEO or leader would have been asked to resign. No one is above the law. These men committed crimes.
Earl Leonard
Atlantic City