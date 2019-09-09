Migrant limits normal
I feel that I am living in an alternative universe. Could it be true that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the bad guy and the illegal aliens are the good guys?
The raids that have recently occurred were to remove illegal aliens who had their day in court — an immigration judge ordered them deported. Why is this wrong? Is it just because the progressive left wants open borders? Is it just because it is being done on President Trump’s watch?
CNN declared: “Yes, Obama deported more people than Trump, but context is everything.” Are you kidding me! Why does context matter? About 2.9 million people were deported from the U.S. during the Obama administration; about 870,000 during the Clinton administration.
We have always been taught that justice is blind and the progressives are quick to demand equality. Do they really want equal rights or do they want fewer rights for those whom they oppose? The new normal seems to be that justice depends on who you are, not whether it is within the context of the law.
A recent Supreme Court decision declared that it is within the president’s right to reinstate the citizenship question on the 2020 Census but the justices want more information on the reason for adding it. I believe that this is the first time that the Supreme Court has requested context.
A country with generous welfare benefits will not continue to exist with open borders.
When my ancestors came to this great country, they had a sponsor and the promise of a job and, yes, they came through Ellis Island legally.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
N.J. ensures child centers free of recalled products
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ should help get recalled products out of child-care facilities”:
While we at the N.J. Department of Children and Families certainly appreciated the sentiment of the editorial, we want to correct one misconception in it. It states that, “Eighteen states have helped by enacting regulations that ban the use of recalled products at child-care centers. New Jersey isn’t one of them.” This statement is a bit misleading.
New Jersey’s child care centers are held to some of the most stringent standards in the nation. All products used in a licensed child care center must be “non-toxic and safe,” and under this broader standard, the Department of Children and Families prohibits and aggressively monitors the use of unsafe products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, as well as other unsafe or toxic products. In addition, all centers in New Jersey are mandated to monitor for and maintain a list of CPSC recalled products, and to make information on product recalls available to client families upon request.
While we appreciate the interest of The Press in this topic, and I think we’re of the same mindset in terms of getting recalled products out of child-care facilities, we hope people realize that under New Jersey’s current regulatory structure, we’re already aggressively pursuing that goal through our Office of Licensing and mandatory inspections of child care centers.
Jason Butkowski
Director of Communications
New Jersey Department of Children and Families
Trenton
