Beesleys Point bridge loss was terrible for locals
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Planning failure wastes path on parkway bridge for years”:
I read with interest the editorial pertaining to the demolition of the Beesleys Point bridge and cyclists. I am a resident of Upper Township and I think the majority of residents would, as I do, strongly disagree with its statement, “That wasn’t a big deal for drivers since they had the option of using the adjacent Garden State Parkway bridge.” It was a tremendous “big deal” for us.
We fought long and hard to keep the Beesleys Point bridge. Richard Palombo and Jeff Van Drew posed for a photo op, promising to save the bridge for us. Of course, they did not.
The traffic jams and the inconvenience of having to wait in long lines merely to make a left turn onto the GSP entrance in Marmora are horrendous. In winter, it is inconvenient, in summer, it is a nightmare every day. Fighting summer traffic headed for Ocean City merely to get to that entrance is a headache. The Beesleys Point bridge was not just a convenience, it was a necessity, and still is.
The editorial champions bicyclists. Sometimes, especially in summer, some ride in the middle of the street when there is a shoulder or bike path, do not use hand signals and pass red lights, although they wish to be considered vehicles. They sometimes ride without a thought to car traffic, bringing their very young children on bikes out into that traffic, apparently not considering the danger they present to themselves and others.
The Beesleys Point bridge was supposedly purchased from the private owners to be renovated and saved, so that local traffic could have the convenience of crossing the bay into Atlantic County. The powers that be did not fulfill their promise to residents, voters and taxpayers.
There should be a new small bridge built across the bay for locals to regain their peace of mind and their convenient local route to Atlantic County, and put a bike path along the side of that new small bridge — then everyone will be served and satisfied.
Elaine B. Holsomback
Palermo
Let’s vote on term limits
2020 will be a tumultuous political year, culminating with the November elections. One question that should be on the ballot is, “Do you favor term limits for the House and Senate?” If that passed, lawmakers would be forced to act.
It must be a grassroots movement on the ballot in all 50 states. I suggest five terms for the House and two for the Senate. People must put a stop to career politicians, some who have been around for 40 years and many for over 20, with astronomical pensions and benefits. This was not the intent of the Founding Fathers.
For the sake of our children, grandchildren and the republic, we should put the question of term limits for Congress on the ballot in 2020.
Alan Stowe
Atlantic City
