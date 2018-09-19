Bag fee can change behavior for the better
We went to a wedding in Monterey, California, in August and while there went to a Walmart. We found that, once again, California was leading the nation in a change.
Checking out with our week’s worth of food, the cashier kept asking, “Do you want this in a bag? … That in a bag?” Each time we answered yes. When the cashier finished, she counted the bags and I asked why.
We were charged 10 cents for every bag we took. It wasn’t a lot of money, but it made us look around. We saw many people had brought in reusable bags. We saved our bags and passed them to the family members who shopped the following day. It wasn’t the 10 cents. We were on vacation, and the year-round residents of Monterey could surely afford it themselves. But the minor penalty imposed by the government had caused a pervasive behavioral change.
Back in New Jersey, I’ve dusted off my reusable bags, and am trying to remember to take them to the store. We, too, have a beautiful ocean, wildlife and scenic beaches.
Bonny Collins
Ocean View
Little input on wind power costs, environmental impacts
I have been following the development of this offshore wind technology for many years. I have written to legislators, the state Board of Public Utilities and others about environmental impacts, costs, visual pollution and such. It seems that the ball is rolling down the hill and will become reality forthwith.
Legislators seem to have little interest in what people think.
That foreign firms are in control of this major potential impact on our environment and our wallets is troubling. The powers that be have decided that this will happen no matter the cost or who runs the operation.
It is troubling that the people have so little impact on what goes on in their homes.
Despite what the present administration says about the media, they are the last bastion of unfiltered information to the public. It’s frustrating to know how this wind thing is going down, but good to know that independent reporters persist in finding the truth.
Jim McManus
Ocean City
Praise locals, not visitors
Regarding the Sept. 2 editorial, “Visitors enrich Jersey Shore much more than economically”:
The editorial said, “Don’t take this as disparaging locals, but visitors typically come from more urbanized areas, so they tend to be more urbane and sophisticated.” Really? To whom is this referring?
While I wasn’t born here, I’m from Philly, but I have been here since 1980. So after 38 years, I consider myself a local.
I also think I am quite urbane and sophisticated and I demand quality services and experiences as much as the next guy.
However, the editorial says tourists bring sophistication to the area and are less likely to show up in stories as criminals. As I recall, the girl who was arrested on the Wildwood beach over Memorial Day weekend was from Philly.
Yeah, she was real sophisticated. She and her kind really raised the level down here.
Now I won’t say they are all bad, but there enough of them that are rude and entitled to make the editorial valuing them a joke. It made me quite angry.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township