Blue ribbons for police
We have unfortunately seen some horrific, and inexcusable, acts of police brutality, but we cannot allow all police to be painted with a broad brush as being the bad guys because of a few bad cops. We have also seen police officers, who were doing their job, killed, maimed, assaulted, threatened, spit on, and insulted while crowds chanted and sprayed graffiti “kill the cops.” We have seen some officers suspended or fired, without any due process, to appease public demand. While excessive force by police is inappropriate and illegal, so is resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer while carrying out his/her lawful duties.
This is exacerbated by the media that continues with biased reporting on the police and have made the good guys look like bad guys and the bad guys look like good guys.
We are blessed in Atlantic County to have some of the finest men and women serving in local police departments. They are professional and well trained. The current nationwide condemnation of all police is creating stress and morale issues within the ranks of many departments.
Now is the time for law-abiding people to show our support to the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. They are, and always will be, that thin blue line that separates the law-abiding people from those who have no respect for the law or others.
We have the same First Amendment rights as those who want to tear down the very fabric of society and we need to exercise those rights and show our support for the police. We can show our support for our officers by placing blue ribbons around mailboxes, trees and telephone poles in our communities. This visual display will greet police officers, while they patrol our streets, and show them people support them.
I would encourage everyone who believes in law and order to put out as many blue ribbons as possible. Please show support for our police!
Steve Silvern
Galloway Township
At least coexist in peace
If I can’t show love to neighbors of different skin color or lifestyle, let me respect their right to exist because no one is asked to be born and no one has a right to end someone’s life.
If I can’t follow this, let me at least choose to honor anyone’s right to be who they are sexually, physically and emotionally because neither I or anyone else wants to be told to go against oneself, told whom to love, or told to even marry in the first place.
But if I don’t feel like following this, let me at least choose to learn about my neighbor’s background and shed some light on his actions or beliefs.
If I refuse to do this, let me at least mentally exchange places with another to understand how it would feel to have the same color skin, physical limitations, lack of money etc.
And if I don’t totally agree with this, let me at least support another person’s right to freedom of expression just as I value expressing my views and political positions without fear of physical or emotional harm because no one has a monopoly on the truth.
If that’s too hard, let me at least treat every person and support bills considered in the name of fairness, equality and opportunity because neither I nor my loved ones should be prejudged or discriminated.
And finally whether I have run out of excuses or just refuse to follow the preceding choices, I solemnly believe that we now have no choice but to learn to coexist together preferably in peace. If not, the continuing divisive hatred, tensions, intolerance, disrespect and above all international conflicts will result in nuclear war which will finally destroy us and Earth.
Mario Simone
Atlantic City
Local hero remembered
We miss hearing the measured cadence of our neighbor and friend, Elmer Umbenhauer. As he walked his usual miles-long walk at 93 years of age, there always was a cheerful good morning and short discussion concerning sport teams especially his favorite, the Phillies.
He was elated to find out that my daughter had married a Phillies pitcher, Tommy Greene, who had the pleasure of meeting Elmer, a real American hero.
When he was still in his teens he was trapped in the Ardennes fighting the might of a German attack with only his M-1 and raw courage. His main complaint to me was that to this day his feet were cold in the knee deep snow wearing the same boondockers that he had been issued shortly before in Louisiana.
Umbenhauer now joins his buddies many of whom are beneath the soil of Omaha Beach.
The Battle of the Bulge and the greatest generation of which he was a part will never be forgotten.
William Darling Ann Darling
Cape May Court House
Law-and-order president
President Trump was shown holding the Bible (however, upside down). Attorney General William Barr ordered protesters removed from a public square in front of a church so Trump’s photo op could go on.
The Episcopal Church had not given permission to be used as a photo-op. The Episcopal bishop, Mariann Budde, said she was outraged over the use of one of her churches as a political backdrop. Even the Rev. Ginny Grebas, the rector of St. John’s church, arrived with water for the demonstrators.
The Catholic archbishop of Washington, D.C.. commented on the treatment of protesters.
Trump still looks toward Nov. 3. Whatever it takes, he now wants to show his base a new “law and order” president. Similar to President Richard Nixon, Trump is supported by people I consider fakers like Franklin Graham.
Whatever happened to FDR, JFK, LBJ and all the presidents I consider real?
William Murphy
Cape May
Americans not socialists
Isn’t there one leader of the Democratic Party with common sense?
America is made up of many diverse people, but we are not socialists.
Fortunately, our president today and for the next four years is rich, is smart and has guts.
We have lucked out again.
Nancy Woerner
Northfield
Pair thwarted looters
As I was passing by a video-game store in Atlantic City, I saw the store being looted. I saw the young women volunteers who were cleaning the area stand in the doorway and didn’t move until the police arrived.
These two women should be found. They deserve to be recognized for their bravery.
Earl Leonard
Atlantic City
