Epidemic of fear also spreads
Maniacal hysteria has gripped the U.S. Total anxiety and fear persuade the populace to believe the end is near. I agree. Fact: every person alive today in N.J. will surely die; just when is an enigma.
Of course, the virus in the U.S. does not even compare to the number of fatalities caused by viral relatives influenza and swine flu. However, that doesn’t seem to matter. The rotten egg smell of fear is prevalent in almost any store or gathering.
Ignored is the fact that the virus seems more potentially dangerous to the elderly over the age of 60, since the human immune system plops the older you get and people under the age of 60 appear to be in much less danger. I personally am in the danger zone, but since I had the prescience to stash up on 170 proof Balkan vodka, 85% alcohol, I feel when I indulge quite calm. I hope this UI substance is like a fireball to the virus and eliminates the need for hand sanitizing and nasal spray, depending how you use it.
Why the hysteria? Simple. There is a profit to be made. The news media profit by promoting fear. The bigger the audience, the more advertisers.
I suggest hoarding ice picks in case the media suggests a nuclear attack is imminent. They are useful in penetrating the scull to find the grain of salt brain enclosed, usually totally unsuccessful. Democrats? They thrive on fear. Period.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City
Live, but with more caution
For many years doctors and scientists have warned that as a nation we were not prepared for a pandemic and they were right. My father was one of them.
Our U.S. senators for New Jersey have been more interested in telling the public all the great things they do for us while they have their hands out taking money from PACs. Sen. Cory Booker is more interested in his career than the people of New Jersey. Sen. Bob Menendez too failed to address what was needed to protect us from such a pandemic as we have now. These same senators along with Sen. Chuck Schumer have been more interested in standing up for illegal immigrants from Mexico and other countries who may bring disease into the nation.
Television and broadcasting networks are more interested in ratings, and some try to scare people. Preventing any illness requires common sense. If you’re feeling ill, stay home. I’m a strong believer in using Lysol because it’s been proven to kill germs.
As a society, we need to stop allowing a few to rule over our lives. I believe the best way to kill off this virus is common sense. Wash hands regularly, cover your mouth or face when coughing or sneezing. Don’t shake hands but wave to friends. Use lots of disinfectant.
Staying indoors and not going anywhere isn’t healthy. It’s bad for our emotional well being. Don’t forget to keep cell phones and remote controls clean as well.
Let’s get back to living our lives but just with more caution.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
