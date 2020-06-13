Floyd killing response is movement, not a moment
“I can’t breathe” are three words that will forever be linked to George Floyd and the city of Minneapolis. Eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a renegade police officer kept his knee on the neck of Floyd until he died, will also go down in history. As an African American male, I am frustrated, disheartened and disappointed that black life can be so callously taken in broad daylight, on film and in front of people pleading for Floyd’s life. The endless slaughter of innocent, unarmed black men must stop with George Floyd.
The NAACP, which I am so proud to be the president of in Atlantic City, was founded 110 years ago in response to the widespread, unchecked lynching of African Americans in our nation. Today in 2020 I am saddened to report that the killing of black men and women is still all too common at the hands of authorities that we pay as taxpayers to protect and serve us. It is tragic that in mid-2020, we are raising our voices to argue for the humane treatment of citizens of African descent.
I would suggest that numerous demonstrations, rallies, sit-ins and protests that have taken place constitute a movement and not a moment.
The diverse, multigenerational crowds across the country indicate that we have many allies in a moral struggle to implement the non-abusive treatment of people of color. We can’t be taken off course by persons who want to focus on criminal activity rather than the death of Floyd.
As we condemn, denounce and decry looting, vandalism and property destruction, we underline these three words, “I can’t breathe,” and that timeline of 8 minutes, 46 seconds as the prolonged torture of Floyd continued to his death.
The NAACP is clearly, adamantly focused on social justice and civil rights for all. We want no more George Floyds in America. We want equal justice and equality for all. We demand dignity and respect for all residents regardless of color, religion, creed, disability or preference.
As we approach our nation’s Fourth of July celebration, we must stand up and speak out against the murder of George Floyd, and the continued mistreatment of people of color. Our nation has a long and sordid history of racism, discrimination and abuse of people of color; now is the time to move past our history and live up to our better ideals and aspirations. Black Lives Matter!
Kaleem Shabazz
Atlantic City
President, Atlantic City Branch NAACP
