GOLDEN NUGGET
4 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 8; $68, $88, $108
WHAT TO EXPECT: Golden Nugget has assembled an all-star lineup of original Filipino music’s best to take the stage on Sunday. The iconic Haji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuniga, Rey Valera and Marco Sison have come together for their final tour to perform all of their big hits and production numbers for their fans. It promises to be a night like no other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.