GOLDEN NUGGET

4 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 8; $68, $88, $108

WHAT TO EXPECT: Golden Nugget has assembled an all-star lineup of original Filipino music’s best to take the stage on Sunday. The iconic Haji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuniga, Rey Valera and Marco Sison have come together for their final tour to perform all of their big hits and production numbers for their fans. It promises to be a night like no other.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments