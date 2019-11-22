Tracy Boswell Bill Walsh

Tracy Boswell, a Pleasantville High School teacher of 15 years, and her brother, Bill Walsh. Walsh died at his Galloway Township home after an almost three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52.

Holy Spirit, Pleasantville linked through Walsh family: Plesantville High School teacher Tracy Boswell had her heart broken twice last Friday. First, she had to say goodbye to her younger brother, Holy Spirit coach Bill Walsh, who died after a long battle with ALS, and later, tragedy broke out at the Pleasantville-Camden football game. 

Pleasantville man charged in deadly shooting to stay in jail until trial: “His callousness for the safety of hundreds of people — men, women and children — during his participation in the immediate aftermath of a shooting at a high school football game bespeaks an utter disregard for the lives of others,” Judge Bernard DeLury said in giving his decision Thursday. Another suspect of the six charged also was remanded to the jail until trial.

Atlantic City unlikely to see tax, fees return to city any time soon: Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s crusade to recoup tax and fee revenue generated in the city was not well received by two of the top state decision makers who could actually make it happen.

EHT school district takes next step toward full-day kindergarten: If the funding comes to fruition, the township will join the nearly 500 districts statewide that offer full-day programs, which experts say improve student outcomes and increase attendance.

Hammonton vs Brick Township

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams, center, runs the ball against Brick during Friday night's playoff game on November 8, 2019. 

Hammonton, Ocean City seek sectional titles Friday: The Hammonton and Ocean City high school football teams boast illustrious football traditions. But until recently it seemed as if time had passed both programs by.

Click here for an in-depth preview of this weekend's high school football playoff games.

