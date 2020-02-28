nice

NICE----Michelle English , of Atlantic City , walks her boxer , "Bootsy" through the arches at the Oscar E. McClinton Jr. Waterfront Park on New Hampshire Ave. in Atlantic City on this nice day beforew the heatwave moves into the area..Monday July 24th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)

Oscar E. McClinton Jr. Waterfront Park is located on New Hampshire Avenue in Atlantic City.

McClinton Jr. who was an Atlantic City resident, who devoted his time and talent to the community. He was appointed to the Atlantic City Housing Authority board of commissioners in 1974 and six years later was elected chairman. He was vice president and treasurer of Anchor Savings Bank before he died in 1982.

