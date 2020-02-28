Oscar E. McClinton Jr. Waterfront Park is located on New Hampshire Avenue in Atlantic City.
McClinton Jr. who was an Atlantic City resident, who devoted his time and talent to the community. He was appointed to the Atlantic City Housing Authority board of commissioners in 1974 and six years later was elected chairman. He was vice president and treasurer of Anchor Savings Bank before he died in 1982.
