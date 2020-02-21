Doris McClinton posted a photo of her late husband Oscar with herself and their three sons David, Oscar Jr and Dominic. The 6th Annual "Uptown 4 Life" reunion was held in Oscar E. McClinton Jr. waterfront park in Atlantic City, Sunday Aug. 12, 2018. The Park is named in memory of Oscar E. McClinton Jr., who was an Atlantic City resident, who unselfishly gave time and talent to the community. The reunion is a gathering of old friends and neighbors from the Uptown section of the city which spans from Virginia Ave to the Inlet and is a free event with lots of food and fun for all. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)