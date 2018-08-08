The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony and a much earlier air date in 2020, when it would be on Feb. 9. John Bailey, the newly re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and film Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in an email to members Wednesday morning the Board of Governors met Tuesday night to approve the changes. In an effort to keep future ceremonies to three hours, the awards will be presented live and during commercial breaks. The addition of a popular film category caused the most chatter Wednesday, as a clear effort to attract a larger audience by honoring bigger and more seen films.
Carrie Underwood has second baby on the way: Carrie Underwood is expecting baby No. 2 with hubby Mike Fisher, and guessing by the pink balloons, pink background and pink jacket in her announcement, it very well might be a girl. “You might be wondering, or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?,’” the country singer said during a two-part Instagram video announcement Wednesday revealing her upcoming in-the-round tour and reminding people about her “Cry Pretty” album out Sept. 14. “Well … yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said as the camera pulled back to reveal a pink “BABY” sign in balloons hanging above her.
Bill Clinton’s debut novel tops 1 million sales: Bill Clinton is a now a million-selling novelist. “The President is Missing,” a thriller co-written with James Patterson, has more than 1 million combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in North America alone since coming out June 4. The book is Clinton’s first of work of fiction, but in Patterson he had one of the world’s most prolific and successful novelists for a collaborator.
Pink cancels fourth show, vows to perform Saturday: Pop superstar Pink on Wednesday postponed a fourth Sydney show but vowed to be back on stage Saturday following a stomach virus. “Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea and spending time with my kids,” the 38-year-old posted on Instagram. Her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour’s first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor’s orders. She battled through a Saturday night show.
Van used by Aerosmith in found in Mass. woods: Long before Aerosmith filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans, they traveled New England in a tiny van playing to smaller crowds. That dilapidated 1964 International Harvester Metro van has been found in the woods of a small Massachusetts town. In a recent episode, the van was found by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the History Channel show “American Pickers,” in Chesterfield, a town about 100 miles west of Boston. Ray Tabano, a founding member of Aerosmith, confirmed it was the van the rockers used in the 1970s. The pickers paid $25,000 for it.
Brad Pitt says he’s given Angelina Jolie millions since split: Brad Pitt said he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie $1.3 million and lent her another $8 million since their separation two years ago. The declaration in a court filing Wednesday is meant to counter Jolie’s assertion in documents a day earlier that Pitt has paid “no meaningful child support.”
— Associated Press
Jolie Pitt’s attorneys also said in the Tuesday filing requesting a case management hearing that she wanted to have the couple’s marriage dissolved by the end of the year by separating some of the lingering issues to be resolved later. Pitt’s lawyers said the actor actually suggested this move and it had already been agreed to.
Terry Crews: It’s ‘summer of freedom’ for abuse victims: Terry Crews said it’s a “summer of freedom” for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation. The former NFL player and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star said Wednesday “we can now tell our truth” and not fear a backlash, and predicted it’s just the beginning of change for the entertainment industry and beyond. Crews alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.
Wedgeworth leads nominees for Christian music’s Dove Awards: Writer and producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations while artist Tauren Wells has seven nominations, including song of the year and new artist of the year. The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees Wednesday for the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards, to be presented Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wells, a former frontman of the Christian group Royal Tailor, released his first solo album last year.