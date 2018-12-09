There is always “if.”
“If” the Eagles had played as hard as they did in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, they might have won.
If the defense had stopped the Cowboys’ run on that last play, there might have been an opportunity to score.
“If” the offense was more consistent in the first three quarters, it would have been a different ballgame.
“Ifs” don’t win games.
With the Rams next, the best one can hope for is for the Eagles to keep the score within reason. There is always an “if.”
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Where to start? Scaredy-cat play-calling, a QB who couldn't hit the Delaware River from the top of the Walt Whitman Bridge (although he became a lot better in the second half), a missed XP, lousy officiating (the phantom PA on the Goedert TD?).
The replay official caught a plane from Philly, where he almost screwed up the Army-Navy Game. The decision on the opening kickoff fumble was inexcusable. Pederson's play-calling magic seemed to desert him in the first half. But the most egregious mistake he made was not going for two after the penalty on the final XP.
I've never been a fan of NFL OT rules. Do it the college way. Give both teams a chance.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
Dallas sweeps the Iggles? Really?
That talking during the week looks really silly now! The casinos made a mint on those repeat bets.
Maybe Markelle Fultz can play football!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
My offhand remark about the tipped touchdown is that was a rico-shame. Never have I cared more about a carom, because it likely decided the division.
Despite the decision of those obstinate officials on the opening kickoff fumble, there was a clear recovery, but how the Eagles, er, “bounce back” from this remains up in the air to linger longer there than that precarious Prescott pass.
Unlike the overtime coin toss, I can’t make heads or tails of this team. They’re a true wild card, and that is all they can aspire to after this stunning setback.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
The only thing that could make losing twice to the Cowboys worse would be getting a Troy Aikman bobblehead doll for Christmas.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Howie has a lot of work to do, and I don’t know who is going to help Pederson with his play-calling.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list. Since we cannot repeat, we must rebuild! How about some coaching changes also?
Now, Santa, the Golden Boy Howie should get one more chance; no more. Maybe a couple of receivers who can hold onto the ball. Possibly a running back or two?
While you’re at it, please put out an MIA for Golden Tate. By the way, a book of clock management for Doug and a new playbook would be nice!
Last but not least, give Jerry Jones the cash back he slipped to the officials before the game!
Thank you, Santa, for this defensive effort today!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The league needs to look into consistently terrible calls made during Dallas home games, bad calls that change the outcome of the game.
The Eagles’ defense played extremely well, especially considering the number of injuries to the secondary. Wentz was off most of the game but came alive in the fourth quarter.
Who would believe we could force an overtime game? Be proud, Eagles fans, our Eagles played their hearts out!
Pat Duran
Linwood
What a sorry offensive display by the Eagles for most of the game. Sidney Jones was toast covering Amari Cooper.
The refs were horrible, starting with the fumble at the beginning of the game, the holding Dallas got away with and then the pass interference call on Goedert. But there was no pushoff call on Cooper on the previous drive at the end of the game.
The NFL got what they wanted: The Cowboys in the playoffs.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
I am having a bitter glass of ‘Hater-ade’ looking at the box score for this game. The Eagles were outplayed in nearly every category and still took the game to overtime.
In the end, the Eagles’ failure to consistently defend against the running game (especially Ezekiel Elliott) and the passing game, along with a missed extra point, determined the outcome in favor of the Cowboys. All of that and a lucky bounce.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Can’t think of any word to describe this game! The only one that comes to mind is “aaarrrrrgggghhhhh!”
Eileen Reichenbach
Sweetwater
The defensive line kept the Eagles in this game. The secondary gave it away. What a shame to lose this game the way they did. I can’t stand it.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
What a ballgame. Eagles, don’t hang your head on this one.
The defense was out of sight in this one. You played like you were in the Super Bowl. Yes, the loss has to hurt, but you proved to everybody that the Super Bowl win was for real.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
In one of the worse-officiated games I’ve ever seen, the Birds’ valiant defense kept us in the game.
It took a bizarre pass deflection to do us in, and a discombobulated offense just couldn’t get its act together, costing us the game.
On to next year’s pursuit of a title.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
The season started bad, and now it has ended bad. The offense didn’t play until the fourth quarter, and that was just too late. Play selection was terrible.
The bright spot was the defense came to play all game. My hat’s off to them.
Regroup for 2019.
Gary Kocher
Johns Island, S.C.
Well, the heartbreak this season continues when everyone expected so much more from this team. But as fans, you need to ask: Why is Doug still calling the plays? Why is Carson so tentative when he’s playing on the field?
Why is the defense playing so far off the line? And how do the officials make the calls they did, because they definitely affected the outcome of this game?
Lots of questions need to be answered about this team before we even talk about playoffs and another Super Bowl run.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
A missed extra point, a tired defense and a few questionable calls by the refs! The Eagles played a great game, but it was just not meant to be.
The future still looks great for our team. Congrats to Dallas. They made it happen this year!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
A really bad first half. No defense! Someone should have been covering Cooper at all times.
Glad we went into overtime. Would have been nice if we had gotten the ball.
Good jobs by Sproles, Jeffery and Ertz. Please start Foles next week.
Michael Ridgway
Linwood
The defense did all they could with what they had. You couldn’t ask for more. The officials’ bad calls starting on the kickoff was a big influence on the outcome of this game.
The offense came alive, and we fought hard till the end. What a way to lose!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Excruciating. Amazing we were actually in the game — first-half paralysis again.
Heard myself calling for Foles.
Has anyone ever seen a call where the official declared no one had recovered that first fumble?
Rhythm killer.
Defense was stout when it counted.
What was Jon Gruden thinking in shipping Copper to Dallas?
Eagles came back — showed grit.
Unlucky coin toss.
Decision to kick, not go for two will haunt.
It was, at least, an exciting end to a season lost.
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township