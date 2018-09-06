Revolutionary War Encampment at Historic Cold Spring Village
Imagine you’re a soldier fighting in the battle for America’s independence during Historic Cold Spring Village’s Revolutionary War Encampment, taking place Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9.
From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days, visitors can mingle with authentically dressed re-enactors, who will perform artillery demonstrations and represent all sides of the battle - Continentals, Loyalists and Hessians. Visit their camps and get an up-close look at the weapons of the era.
Demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days. Admission is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9, Cold Spring. For more information, call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
70th Annual Froth Blowing Competition at Ugly Mug
Practice your deep breathing then bring your skills to Cape May’s Ugly Mug for the 70th annual Froth Blowing Competition Sunday, Sept. 9.
The event begins at 4 p.m. with sign-ups, followed by the competition at 6 p.m. Attendees will take turns blowing the froth, or foam, off the top of their beer, a tradition which has been passed down for generations. Entry is $5, with proceeds benefiting the Police Athletic League. The winner will receive a custom mug, trophy and the title of 2018 National Froth Blowing Champion.
The event includes music courtesy of DJ Jeff Walden along with live music by the Subliminal Message band from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Ugly Mug is located at 426 Washington St., Cape May. Call 609-884-3459 or go to UglyMug.Bar.
Doggie Splash and Dash in Wildwood
Bring your favorite four-legged pal to the Wildwoods this Saturday, Sept. 8 for two fun ways to end the summer season together.
Begin the day with the Doggie Dash 5K and 1-Mile Beach Run, where you and your pup can walk, run, scamper or whatever you choose down the beach starting at 10 a.m. The event begins with registration at 9 a.m. on the beach outside Raging Waters Water Park, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. The race will end back at Raging Waters for the Finisher’s Celebration, taking place on the beach. The celebration will include music, food for both dogs and owners, and dog games and activities. Each participating dog will receive a medal and Doggie Dash leash.
Following the celebration, head to the Doggie Splash Pool Party, taking place from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Raging Waters at an exclusive time just for Doggie Dash participants. Watch your pup explore the water park with his new friends as they play in the fountain pool, fetch tennis balls, or paddle along the lazy river.
If your furry friend gets hungry or a little thirsty from all the play, don’t worry – water bowls and dog treats will be offered throughout the water park, and each participating dog will receive a Morey’s Piers souvenir as well. And if you find yourself a little hungry, head over to the Wrecker’s Beach Grill, with food and beverage menu options available for purchase.
Of course, but perhaps necessary to mention, no owners are permitted in the water with the dogs.
Price options for the Doggie Dash include the Dog + Runner Combo Pass for $45, which includes entry for dog and owner to both the run and the Doggie Splash; $35 run-only for dog and owner; $25 participant only (no dog) admission to the run; and $35 runner combo pass, which gives participants entry to both the run and the Doggie Splash, without a pup.
Admission to the Doggie Splash only is $25 advance and includes both owner and dog. On-site registration will not be available. One-hour time slots will be available from noon to 5 p.m. for Doggie Splash only participants. Spectator admission for those who just want to watch the dogs party is $10 online only.
A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit non-profit organization Team Foster, which pairs service dogs with veterans, and a portion of the proceeds from the Doggie Splash will benefit a local animal charity. Check the Morey’s Piers website for necessary items to bring with you to both events.
For more information, call 609-522-3900 or go to MoreysPiers.com.
North Wildwood Recreation Dept. Surf Fishing Competition
Brush up on your fishing skills before summer’s over during a surf fishing competition, hosted by the North Wildwood Recreation Department.
The competitions will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. The annual event will include both youth and adult divisions, with prizes awarded at noon on Sunday to the weekend’s winners.
Registration will take place at the Gazebo at 3rd Avenue and JFK Boulevard, North Wildwood and is $15.
For more information, call 609-522-2955 or go to NorthWildwood.com.