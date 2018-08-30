Tim Kerr Charities 7-mile Island Run & 5K Run/Walk in Avalon
Tim Kerr Charities, Inc. is presenting the 30th 7-mile Island Run & 5K Run/Walk in Avalon Sunday, Sept. 2.
Benefitting the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children, Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation and Back on My Feet, the day includes both a 5K Run/Walk and a 7-mile Island Run option, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Pre-registration will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Avalon Community Hall, located at 30th Street and Avalon Avenue. Pre-registration is $25 for the 5K Run/Walk and $35 for the 7-mile Island Run.
Day-of registration will take place from 7 to 8:15 a.m. Sunday, also at the Community Hall, and is $30 for the 5K Run/Walk, $40 for the 7-mile Island Run.
The day’s top finishers will receive an award. Both courses travel through the streets of Avalon. For more information or to register, go to TimKerrCharities.org.
Pose for Peace Beach Yoga in Sea Isle City
The whole family will have fun this Labor Day raising funds for a worthy cause during NJ Beach Yoga’s class Monday, Sept. 3.
As the sun rises over the ocean, participants will gather on the beach in Sea Isle City in the shape of a giant peace sign, and then follow their instructor in yoga poses from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend. The class is free, but donations will be accepted for the National Epilepsy Foundation.
The class will take place on the beach at JFK Boulevard. Call 609-602-3398 or go to NJBeachYoga.com.
Latin Night with the Pops
Celebrate Latin music with the Ocean City Pops during a performance Wednesday, Sept. 5 at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Latin Night with the Pops will feature Conductor Bradley Thachuk of the Niagra Symphony Orchestra joined by Mexican-American violinist Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez and Los Angeles guitarist Steven Thachuk. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., the group will join the Pops in a performance of Latin music from Spain, Argentina and the United States composed by Bernstein, Bizet and Falla, among others.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the boardwalk. Tickets are $18 or $20. Call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.