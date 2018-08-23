Seafarers Weekend at Cold Spring Village
Step back into the era of pirates and treasure hunts during Historic Cold Spring Village’s Seafarers Weekend Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26.
From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days, pirates will stroll the grounds, performing fight scene reenactments and taking part in plenty of photo opportunities. Captain Black will also be in attendance, sharing tales of the sea, and live music will fill the air courtesy of the Sea Dogs Maritime Band, performing sea shanties both Saturday and Sunday at the Village Gazebo.
Kids can search for gold coins, hidden throughout the village and redeemable for a tree treat at the Country Store. There will also be a scavenger hunt, shows, beer garden and demonstrations.
Admission is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9, Cold Spring. Call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
Stone Harbor Sidewalk Sale
Get your shopping bag and head to Stone Harbor for the town’s annual Sidewalk Sale 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Merchants located around 96th Street will be hosting end-of-summer sales outside their doors with bargain prices. For more information, go to StoneHarborNJ.org.
Sports Card, Toy, Comic & Collectibles Show at Wildwoods Convention Center
Collectors will find all sorts of goodies Friday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 26 during Wildwood’s Sports Card, Toy, Comic & Collectibles Show.
Browse more than 125 tables inside the Wildwood Convention Center, packed with sports cards, autographed memorabilia, toys, coins, comics, jerseys and more from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. WWE star Greg “The Hammer” Valentine will also make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk. For more information, call 732-422-9365 or go to RKSportsPromotions.com.
Wildwood Restaurant Week
Check out some of Wildwood’s most popular eateries during the town’s Restaurant Week Sunday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 30.
More than 25 restaurants and establishments are participating in the event, with all types of options to please the tastebuds. Dinner menus include four course meals - appetizer, salad, entree and dessert - for $30.
For more information or a complete list of restaurants, call 609-707-7295 or go to ChewWildwood.com.
Live music on the AJ Meerwald
Hop aboard New Jersey’s tall ship, the AJ Meerwald schooner during a special sail Friday, Aug. 31 out of the Cape May Ferry Terminal.
Acoustic guitarist Jimm Ross will perform live music during the sail, taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can help raise the ship’s sails or sit back and enjoy the scenery while learning about New Jersey maritime history and ecology.
Spots fill up fast, so be sure to purchase your tickets as soon as possible. The ride is $40 adults, $30 seniors and $20 kids ages 16 and younger. The Cape May Ferry Terminal is located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. Call 856-758-2060 or go to BayshoreCenter.org.