‘Little Women’ at Somers Point’s Gateway Playhouse
Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale will come to life for audiences at Gateway Playhouse Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 21 through 23 and 28 through 30.
The cast of the Shaken Not Stirred Players will perform a stage adaptation of Alcott’s 1860s beloved novel “Little Women” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The musical follows the lives of the March sisters in Civil War America and is performed by a talented close-knit cast, comprised of locals and their friends.
Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. Tickets are $29 or $39 each. Call 609-653-0553 or go to GatewaByTheBay.org.
Irish Weekend in Sea Isle City
Don your green and head to Sea Isle City for the town’s 12th annual Irish Weekend Friday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 23.
Peruse the festival grounds and stock up on Irish memorabilia at the vendor market, then head to the food area for some traditional Irish goodies. Both markets will be available every day of the festival, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and available Friday afternoon before the live music begins at 5 p.m. Live music will continue from noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with concerts taking place at the festival grounds as well as at LaCosta Lounge & Deck Bar.
Additional festivities for the weekend include the Oar House Pub 5K & 1-Mile Walk “Refuse to Abuse,” which will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday to support CARA of Cape May County and Domestic Violence Service Center of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at 40th street and the Promenade.
The festival will take place outside LaCosta at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. For more information, call 609-263-3611 or visit LaCosta Lounge & Deck Bar on Facebook.
Sonny & Perley at Ocean City Library
Husband and wife team Sonny and Perley are bringing their spectacular blend of jazz, bossa nova, American Songbook Standards, and international cabaret to the Ocean City Public Library for a concert Friday, Sept. 21.
The free show, taking place at 7 p.m., will include selections from the Great American Songbook along with other pieces performed by the duo. Expect to have your musical knowledge expanded during the performance, as the couple are known for adding elements of musical education, history, audience interaction and more to engage their listeners.
The show will take place inside Chris Maloney Lecture Hall, located inside the library at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more information, go to OceanCityLibrary.org.
‘Around the World’ Social in Sea Isle City
Join the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 for an “Around the World” social at Ocean Drive Sandbar and Grill.
Guests will eat, drink and socialize while listening to soft live music, setting the tone for the elegant evening. The event includes butlered hors d'oeuvres, wine samplings and a cash bar.
The Chamber of Commerce will present the 2018 Founder's Award during the event. Sandbar and Grill is located at 3915 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. Tickets are $75 advance, $90 at the door. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or go to SeaIsleChamber.com.