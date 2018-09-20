‘See You in September’ Concert in Cape May
Help support local art and humanities programs in Cape May during a benefit concert for the Center for Community Arts 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.
Local favorites Bluebone, the Jimm Ross Trio, Maddie Hogan and The Capers will perform for guests at Convention Hall. Listen to their tunes while enjoying refreshments from the Washington Inn and sipping on a drink from the evening’s cash bar.
The Center for Community Arts was founded in 1995 to promote creativity and community building in the area through arts and humanities programs. Tickets are $40. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to CapeMay.com.
Morey's Piers Oktoberfest in Wildwood
Wildwood continues its annual Oktoberfest tradition this weekend with everything you’d expect from the town – rides, pretzels, drinks and even bratwurst.
From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, guests to Mariner’s Landing can hop aboard the pier’s amusement rides, munch on pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more from Jumbo’s Grub & Pub, taste a wide selection of beers at an outdoor “biergarten” located behind Jumbo’s and listen to live music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights.
Mariner’s Pier is located at 3501 Boardwalk. For more information, call 609-522-3900 or go to MoreysPiers.com.
Wildwood’s new Fall Food Truck & Music Festival
Head to Wildwood this weekend for a new event taking place at Fox Park, located across from the Wildwoods Convention Center.
On Saturday, Sept. 22, the town is hosting the first Fall Food Truck and Music Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. Visitors will enjoy tasty foods from more than a dozen food trucks while listening to live music and browsing the vendors, offering items from jewelry and clothing to local honey and fall decorations. Food choices include roast pork, gourmet egg rolls and wraps, seafood platters, gourmet ice cream and more.
The whole family is welcome, with activities for the older members of the family such as knockerball or competitive axe throwing, and a Kids Zone with an inflatable village, pumpkin decorating and more.
Admission is free. Fox Park is located on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood. For more information, go to DinaMediaGroup.com.
‘Savor September Food, Wine & Beer Festival’ in Stone Harbor
Sip on local beers and wines during Stone Harbor’s 7th annual Savor September Food, Wine and Beer Festival Saturday, Sept. 22.
The festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. and includes more than just savory drinks to welcome the fall season – check out the art vendors on display, take part in a grape stomping competition, listen to live and local music and try some tasty foods.
The festival will take place along 96th Street. For more information, call 609-368-6101 or go to StoneHarborNJ.org.
Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration
Start the fall season off with shopping, food, music and plenty of fun in Wildwood during the Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration Saturday, Sept. 22.
Taking place along Sunset Lake, guests to the town will think the summer season is still here with a ton of activities to keep all ages busy. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the street festival will take place with dozens of craft and food vendors, live music, a pirate show for the kids with Vahalla Pirates, magic shows, live turtle exhibition, street performers, kids’ pie eating contests and more.
Then at 7:30 p.m., the festival moves to Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Big City will perform before the festival ends with a fireworks display off the beach at 9 p.m.
Sunset Lake is located along New Jersey Avenue between Rambler Road and Miami Avenue. Admission is free. Call 609-523-0202 or go to WildwoodCrest.com.
Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show in Wildwood
Get your fix of all things car-related during Wildwood’s annual Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show Friday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 23.
Browse hundreds of restored classic cars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Wildwood boardwalk both Friday and Saturday. All cars on display are at least 25 years old, with various makes and models to admire. On Sunday, head to the Convention Center, located at 4501 Boardwalk for the awards ceremony, taking place at 9 a.m.
Spectators can join any of the festivities for free. For more information, call 609-522-3644 or go to WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com.