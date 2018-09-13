‘Exploration of the Musical Ages’ at Ocean City Library
Travel through musical history during a concert at the Ocean City Library Friday, Sept. 14.
Dr. David Podles and Irina Kupchik will perform during “Exploration of the Musical Ages,” taking place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. inside the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall.
The concert covers musical periods such as Baroque, Romantic and Contemporary and features works by artists such as Vivaldi, Bach, Mozart and Brahms. Acclaimed international concert violinist Podles will be joined by Kupchik, who has been playing piano since the age of 6.
For more information, go to OceanCityLibrary.org.
Ocean City ‘Board … Walk to Defeat ALS’
Walk in support of efforts to fight ALS during Ocean City’s annual “Board … Walk to Defeat ALS” Saturday, Sept. 15.
Following 9 a.m. check-in, the event will proceed down the boardwalk starting at 6th Street at 10 a.m. The two-mile walk will raise funds to support patient services and research into the disease and is presented by the ALS Association.
Check-in and registration will take place at the 6th Street practice field. Registration is free, but each participant will be responsible for raising donations. For more information, call 215-664-4143 or go to OceanCityWalkToDefeatALS.org.
Atlantic City Weekly Health, Wellness & Fitness Expo in Ocean City
Did you indulge on too many potato fries or pizza slices this summer? Head to Ocean City for the perfect way to begin your fall fitness goals – Atlantic City Weekly’s Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.
The free event is sponsored by Shore Medical Center and AC Weekly and will take place at the Music Pier, located at Moorlyn Terrace and the boardwalk. Stop by to browse vendors offering things such as free glucose screenings and massages, or take part in the day’s fitness classes. Check out some cool demonstrations and Q&A sessions, listen to live music by the Budesa Bros., and more while you brainstorm some fun fitness and wellness ideas for the upcoming season.
Admission is free. For more information, go to ACWeekly.com.
‘Ocean City with the POPS’ at Music Pier
The Ocean City POPs will be joined by local talented musicians during the "Ocean City with the POPS" concert 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.
The concert, taking place at the Music Pier, features both locals and students from the high school and intermediate school showcasing their musical skills alongside members of the POPS.
Tickets are $18 or $20. The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the boardwalk. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.