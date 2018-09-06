The Piano Men concert at Ocean City High School
Watch as two talented pianists perform your favorite Billy Joel hits Friday, Sept. 7 in Ocean City.
Taking place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Ocean City High School’s Hughes Performing Arts Center, the Piano Men concert will feature music teacher Dr. Daniel Weiser along with his young protégé Scott Nuss. The two will bang out some tunes on dueling grand pianos as they are joined by special guest and south Jersey native Andrew Hink.
Proceeds from the show benefit the Ocean City Band Boosters and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets to the concert are $15 general admission, $10 for students with ID.
The Hughes Performing Arts Center is located inside the high school at 6th Street and Atlantic Avenue. For more information, email pianomenconcert@gmail.com or go to OceanCityVacation.com.
Somers Point Good Old Day festival
While the official summer season at the shore may be over, Somers Point is continuing to celebrate all that the area has to offer with the annual Good Old Days festival Saturday, Sept. 8.
Taking place inside John F. Kennedy Park, located at 24 Broadway, the day includes plenty of live music, food vendors, crafts to browse and more to keep every member of the family entertained. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The day also includes the annual Lawrence "Bud" Kern Memorial 5K Run/Walk. The run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. inside Kennedy Park and includes awards for top finishers, as well as complimentary bagels from Hot Bagels and More (need any more reason to join?). Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and is $25.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Lawrence "Bud" Kern Memorial Trust Fund, which recognizes graduating high school students from Somers Point who have demonstrated community spirit and pride. For more information, go to SPGoodOldDays.com.
Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival
The Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival is returning for the fifth year in a row with loads of food options Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 9.
The three-day event is a foodie’s delight, with close to 20 food trucks offering all kinds of goodies from across the region. Sample different styles of cuisine while browsing crafters, listening to live music, sipping on drinks and more.
Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held rain or shine inside the parking lot at Kix McNutley's, 63rd Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City. For more information, call 609-318-4504 or go to VisitSICNJ.com.
End of Summer Shop Hop
Find everything you need to start your fall off on the right foot during the Avalon Chamber’s End-of-Summer Shop Hop Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 9.
The weekend-long event begins at 8 a.m. Friday and includes discounts and sales at more than 30 stores throughout downtown Avalon. Shop items ranging from clothing and accessories to beach gear and home decorations. And Bobby Dee's Rock n’ Chair restaurant, located at 2409 Dune Drive, will have lunch and drinks specials, in case you get a little hungry.
The shopping will take place up and down Dune Drive. For more information, call 609-967-3936 or go to VisitAvalonNJ.com.
Surf Fishing Contest
Grab your buddies or just compete on your own during Avalon’s 56th Annual H.W. Shaner Surf Fishing Tournament Saturday, Sept. 8.
Hosted by the Association of Surf Angling Clubs, the event includes divisions for both teams and individuals, with prizes awarded to winners in both. Plaques will also be awarded to the male, female and youth angler with the largest fish. Registration will take place from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at the Avalon Community Center, located at 3001 Avalon Ave., with the tournament following from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $50 teams, $10 individuals. Door prizes and lunch are included. For more information, call 609-214-0939 or go to ASAConline.org.