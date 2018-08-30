Autumn de Forest exhibit in Stone Harbor
16-year old Autumn de Forest is bringing a new collection of paintings to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3.
The “Autumn de Forest – The Power of She” exhibit will feature images of sea creatures, floral-themed art and other works inspired by the artist’s studies of dreams and psychology. The exhibit includes Meet the Artist receptions from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The artist has been painting professionally since she was just 5 years old and will be making her fourth stop at the gallery in Stone Harbor. De Forest was the youngest artist to ever have a solo exhibition at The Butler Institute of American Art and was recognized by the Vatican. She was also the youngest artist to ever be appointed to the President's Committee for The Arts and Humanities, and her works are collected around the globe.
The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, with all artwork available for purchase. Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 Third Ave. For more information, call 609-368-7777 or go to OceanGalleries.com.
Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament in Cape May
The kids will enjoy taking part in a fun seaside tradition Friday, Aug. 31 during the Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament in Cape May.
The day begins with registration at 11 a.m. on the beach at Windsor Avenue, followed by the tournament beginning at noon. The tournament is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 17 and is divided into two age groups: ages 6 to 11 and 12 to 17. Registration is free.
During the competition, each player will toss a clamshell about 25 feet toward a small hole dug in the sand, with the object of the game to get your clamshell into the hole. Shells will be provided, but kids are welcome bring their own. Competitions will include both singles and doubles, with trophies awarded to winners.
All experience levels are welcome, and there will be more experienced players in attendance to offer advice on technique. The tournament is named in memory of Rich Reinhart, former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
The Spinners at Cape May Convention Hall
The Cape May Summer Concert Series draws to a close Friday, Aug. 31 with a concert by The Spinners at Cape May Convention Hall.
The group, which originally formed in the 1950s, recorded seven Top 10 hits between 1972 and 1980. Some of the group’s hits include “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “One of a Kind Love Affair” and “They Just Can’t Stop It (The Games People Play).” The group went onto be inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999 and has received six Grammy nominations, a Rhythm and Blues Foundation award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. Tickets are $48. Call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Labor Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular
End the summer season with a bang during Wildwood’s Labor Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular Friday, Aug. 31.
The show will start at 10 p.m. off the beach at Pine Avenue, with the fireworks visible from most spots on the Wildwood boardwalk. The display will be accompanied by a music simulcast from 98.7 The Coast through the boardwalk’s sound system.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 2. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or go to DOOWW.com.
AirFest at Naval Air Station Wildwood
Take to the skies this Labor Day weekend to celebrate the last few days of the summer season during AirFest, taking place Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3 at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.
The annual event features live music, a beer garden, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors, historic aircraft exhibits and even flights aboard WWII bomber planes. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Admission is $16 adults, $10 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Prices for flights range from $400 to $3,200. The NASW Aviation Museum is located at 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May Airport, Rio Grande. Call 609-886-8787 or go to USNASW.org.