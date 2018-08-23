Ocean City Green Fair
On your way to the beach, stop by Ocean City’s Green Fair, taking place at the Music Pier Friday, Aug. 24.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city’s Green Team will have vendors and exhibitors from around the region offering educational information on sustainable living. Learn how you can help to make a positive impact in your community.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the boardwalk. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or email ahansen@ocnj.us.
Avalon’s Cedar Island 5K Swim
Tim Kerr Charities, Inc. is once again hosting its Cedar Island 5K Swim Sunday, Aug. 26 through the town’s back bays.
The event offers participants a chance to swim around Cedar Island, a marsh island in the north end of the town’s back bay. The self-timed race began in 2011 and benefits local VFW Post #331 Operation Fireside, which sends local recruits home for the holidays, along with other organizations that benefit members of the military.
The race will take off around 8:30 a.m. Following the event, Kohler’s Bakery will have pastries and bananas for participants, and awards will be given to the event’s top finishers.
The swim starts and finishes at the Avalon Yacht Club, located at 704 7th St. Registration is $55 and is limited to 200 participants. There will be no race-day registration. Check-in will take place from 7 to 8:15 a.m. the day of the race. For more information, go to TimKerrCharities.org.
Sea Isle City full moon beach yoga class
Practice your yoga moves under the light of the full moon Sunday, Aug. 26 during Sea Isle City’s Full Moon Beach Yoga Class.
The class will be led by Teri O’Connor from NJ Beach Yoga. Participants will watch the moon rise over the ocean and glimmer upon the water as they perform moon salutation poses. The evening will end with a meditation session.
The class will start at 7:30 p.m. at the 29th Street beach. Admission is free, with all ages and levels of experience welcome. Call 609-602-3398 or go to NJBeachYoga.com.
Pink Floyd tribute concert in Ocean City
New York-based Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine will bring their electric show to the Music Pier in Ocean City 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27.
The special 30th anniversary performance will feature a mixture of Pink Floyd hits coupled with lighting and video effects. The band is known for their amazing accuracy when they replicate Pink Floyd’s original sound and performance style for fans.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the boardwalk. Tickets start at $25. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or go to TicketMaster.com.
'The Lighter Side' OC Pops concert
Listen to orchestral pieces ranging from musicals and movies to jazz and symphonic works performed by the Ocean City Pops Wednesday, Aug. 29.
The concert, taking place at the Music Pier from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., will feature Conductor Adam Boyles as he leads the group in a concert of light orchestral works.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the boardwalk. Tickets are $18 or $20. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.