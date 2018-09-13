New Jersey State Firemen's Convention and Parade
Check out some cool fire trucks and a special fireworks display during Wildwood’s annual Convention of the New Jersey State Firemen’s Association this weekend, taking place Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15.
The convention, which began Thursday, will last through Saturday with events taking place during the weekend for both members and the public.
Meetings, seminars and business sessions will take place at the Wildwoods Convention Center, with fire trucks from around the state on display for the public to see inside the parking lot. Check out the trucks then head across the street to Fox Park and peruse merchandise vendors for some interesting finds.
A blood drive will be held by the American Red Cross 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday inside the Convention Center, and a fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. on the beach at Pine Avenue. The festivities round out with a Firemen's Parade Saturday starting at 2 p.m. along New Jersey Avenue, from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest, proceeding north to 20th Avenue in North Wildwood.
Call 856-433-0386 or go to NJSFA.com for more information.
Downtown Wildwood Fall Farmers Market
Taste the flavors of the season with fresh produce from Wildwood’s farmers market, held inside Byrne Plaza from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 15 through Oct. 27.
Beginning Saturday, visitors to the market will find fresh produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs and more for starting the season off on the right foot. In addition to produce and plants, browse vendors selling other goodies, such as baked goods, wine, prepared meals, jewelry, candles, soaps, scrubs, lotions and more.
This Saturday, the Bittersweet Duo will entertain from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as attendees shop. There will also be a strolling magician and balloon twister to entertain the kids.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more information, go to DOOWW.com.
Civil War Weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village
Imagine you’re back in 19th century America during Civil War Weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village, taking place 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16.
Pretend you’re an eye-witness to our nation’s Civil War while touring Union and Confederate camps. Stop and interact with authentically-clad military and civilian re-enactors, who will answer any questions you may have about life back in the 1860s, and then be sure to stay for the battle re-enactments, taking place both days at 2 p.m.
Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9, Cape May. Admission is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. For more information, call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
Harvest Brew Fest in Cape May
Sample local brews, food, crafts and music during Harvest Brew Fest, held at the Emlen Physick Estate Saturday, Sept. 15.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event includes live music throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. with the Honeyhawks. Old School will perform from noon to 3 p.m., followed by Love Me Dudes from 3 to 6 p.m. Some of the day’s food vendors include Nick’s Roast Beef, Joe Battle BBQ, Crespella Gourmet Crêperie and Matt's Family BBQ & Grill.
Admission is free. The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-5404 or go to CapeMay.com.