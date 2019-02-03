People used to think a lot about what would come after this mortal life — heaven, hell, something else or nothing. They seem lately to think more about whether we’re creating heaven or hell on Earth.
Rich countries like the United States long ago largely overcame the physical hell of lacking food, safety, clothing and shelter. The experience of heaven or hell nowadays is determined by love vs. hate, understanding vs. ignorance, anxiety vs. serenity, doubt vs. confidence, pleasure vs. pain, interest vs. boredom.
These are among many influences on everyday well-being that can break one way or the other. Together they can make a trend in life that is more or less fulfilling and satisfying — possibly a lot more or much less.
This is a peculiar period for people in America. We’re the most advanced large society the world has ever seen and better off than any ever before, yet we seem powerless to stop our divisions from deepening and from increasingly seeing others as enemies. At the same time we’re tormented by the feeling that we should be able to do better.
Each of us has the ability and the liberty to tilt our own lives more toward heavenly. If only we could do likewise with life around us — in the family, community, group, country, mankind.
We can if we want. We can better understand the conditions creating the animosities that we suffer and how we contribute to them. We could instead help diminish them.
One of the best opportunities is presented by a kind of bias that we hardly ever think about.
We’ve made a good start in recognizing that we are susceptible to bias against each other. For at least a couple of centuries we’ve been working to overcome tendencies to form negative views of others based on just about anything that can be grasped or assumed in advance — appearance, ancestry, culture, group membership and such. We’ve got far to go before we can see and appreciate actual human variation without prejudging people, let alone stop judging them at all.
The bias that is far more common, however, and probably responsible for most of our social suffering is positive bias. We develop prejudices in favor of some people based on a genuine, perceived or hoped for similarity to us, and work with them for mutual advantage.
We love positive bias, and rightly so. It is our species’ most effective tool, the original force multiplier that enabled people to conquer the world.
Early humans had to work together to survive. Surrounded by fierce and vastly more powerful predators, they combined their strength and cunning to defeat them.
Other animals also worked together on mutual defense, but only Homo sapiens had the ability to learn to extend the principle to nearly all aspects of life by creating social units. Over time families grew into villages, communities, tribes and ever greater alliances. People pushed back and eliminated their competitors and potential threats, in nature and among other people. Humans drove into extinction the world’s other intelligent homid, the Neanderthals, despite their being bigger, stronger and better adapted to their northern habitat, because they were less socially adept.
Humans managed to survive several millennia in which positive bias provided the power to annihilate entire tribes, peoples and nations. Laws eventually channeled most efforts to seek mutual advantage by force into less destructive efforts.
We still have a powerful instinct to find others like us and band together for mutual benefit. In varying degrees this is what families, religions, classes, communities, occupations, unions, professions, the wealthy, powerful nations and countless other social organizations do, and it is usually good. It supports human development and advances society and civilization.
It also can pit groups against each other, giving us class warfare, vendettas, religious strife, world wars — a seemingly endless multiplication of conflicts that could lead to a hellish domination of life by cold advantage seeking.
That is how our fellow animals live. Survival of the fittest works well for them, but only because they lack self-awareness, thinking and understanding.
We have those mental abilities and because we do, we experience survival of the fittest as cruel, heartless and often unnecessary and tragic.
We are an awkward combination of animal and intelligence so advanced that we can see the commonality we have with all of life. Our challenge is to moderate our animal nature, which drives the richness of individual and social variation, with our sense of oneness in life,
A better understanding of when positive bias goes too far would help. One indicator is when it begins to interfere with the acceptance, appreciation and even love of others.
Kevin Post is editorial page editor. Email him at kpost@pressofac.com.