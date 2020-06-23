Madeline R. Fawcett***N, Valedictorian, LaSalle University
Kimberly G. Kinkade**N, Salutatorian, The United States Air Force Academy
Angelina Balis, Rowan University
Ava R. Casale**N, Immaculata University
Nicolette A. Merlino**N, Immaculata University
Lia E. D’Orio*N, Stockton University
Elizabeth R. Myers**N, Stockton University
Rachel M. Donahue*N, Florida Institute of Technology
Caleah E. Palumbo*N, College of Lake County
Delaney J. Donzola*N, Florida Atlantic University
Mia T. Rudolph*N, West Chester University
Corinne Shields**N, Rutgers University
Amanda Guzman*, Stockton University
Madison Z. Springer, Montclair State University
Derien P. Hartline, University of Tampa
Isabella Testa**N, Catholic University of America
Maris E. Horner*N, Caldwell University
Catherine M. Thomas*N, Immaculata University
Meadow Karpiak*, Mount St. Mary’s University
Emily R. Torrence**N, Pepperdine University
***Head of School Honors (All A’s for four years)
** First Honors (Cumulative GPA 4.0 or higher)
* Second Honors (Cumulative GPA 3.5 or higher)
N – National Honor Society
