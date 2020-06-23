Madeline Fawcett 190187956.JPG

Madeline Fawcett 

Madeline R. Fawcett***N, Valedictorian, LaSalle University

Kimberly Kinkade 

Kimberly G. Kinkade**N, Salutatorian, The United States Air Force Academy

Angelina Balis, Rowan University

Ava R. Casale**N, Immaculata University

Nicolette A. Merlino**N, Immaculata University

Lia E. D’Orio*N, Stockton University

Elizabeth R. Myers**N, Stockton University

Rachel M. Donahue*N, Florida Institute of Technology

Caleah E. Palumbo*N, College of Lake County

Delaney J. Donzola*N, Florida Atlantic University

Mia T. Rudolph*N, West Chester University

Corinne Shields**N, Rutgers University

Amanda Guzman*, Stockton University

Madison Z. Springer, Montclair State University

Derien P. Hartline, University of Tampa

Isabella Testa**N, Catholic University of America

Maris E. Horner*N, Caldwell University

Catherine M. Thomas*N, Immaculata University

Meadow Karpiak*, Mount St. Mary’s University

Emily R. Torrence**N, Pepperdine University

***Head of School Honors (All A’s for four years)

** First Honors (Cumulative GPA 4.0 or higher)

* Second Honors (Cumulative GPA 3.5 or higher)

N – National Honor Society

