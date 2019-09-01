Coach: Doug Burhanna (second season)
2018 record: 12-5
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Villagers lost some offense from last season to graduation but improved defensively. OLMA returns senior goaltender Isabella Testa, senior attacker Mia Rudolph and senior defender Ava Cassale.
“We hope to compete in every game and will try to improve on last year’s results,” Burhanna said. “We will be looking for younger players to step up and start scoring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.