Coach: Doug Burhanna (second season)

2018 record: 12-5

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Villagers lost some offense from last season to graduation but improved defensively. OLMA returns senior goaltender Isabella Testa, senior attacker Mia Rudolph and senior defender Ava Cassale.

“We hope to compete in every game and will try to improve on last year’s results,” Burhanna said. “We will be looking for younger players to step up and start scoring.”

