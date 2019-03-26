Coach: Jen Valore
Last season’s record: 7-10
Outlook: The program has nearly doubled in size since a year ago, according to Valore, and the Villagers will look to an experienced sophomore class, after much playing time as freshman, to play alongside their few upperclassmen. OLMLA features senior midfielder Mary Meduri, junior defender Maris Horner and sophomore midfielders Adrianna Dodge.
"We have a small, but strong group of seniors and juniors, who over the last few years have been instrumental in the growth of our program," Valore said. "Their selfless commitment to helping establish a culture of success for a young, developing program has been invaluable and we will look to their leadership to help us reach another level this season."