Coach: Noelle DeLusant (first year)

2018-2019 record: 3-4

What to watch: The Villagers’ top swimmers include Nikki Carpenter, Leigha Sepers, Liz Myers, Erin Miller and Julie Andaloro. Izzy Rossi and Carley Volkmann are two good freshmen.

DeLusant swam for Oakcrest, graduating in 2012 and The College of New Jersey, graduating in 2016.

“We have a small team, but it will definitely be a good year,” DeLusant said. “We’re looking to be competitive in the CAL.”

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments