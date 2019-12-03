Coach: Noelle DeLusant (first year)
2018-2019 record: 3-4
What to watch: The Villagers’ top swimmers include Nikki Carpenter, Leigha Sepers, Liz Myers, Erin Miller and Julie Andaloro. Izzy Rossi and Carley Volkmann are two good freshmen.
DeLusant swam for Oakcrest, graduating in 2012 and The College of New Jersey, graduating in 2016.
“We have a small team, but it will definitely be a good year,” DeLusant said. “We’re looking to be competitive in the CAL.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.