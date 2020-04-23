"If it ain't broke, don't fix it"
That's the way you could consider our radar network. In place since the early to mid 1990s, our Weather Surveillance Radar - 1988 Doppler (WSR-88D) has kept its eyes on the South Jersey sky, keeping us in the know of whether it's rain or snow falling, where that tornado is and even sea breeze fronts. It's reliable, economical and gets the job done.
It kind of reminds me of the light blue 1991 Toyota Camry (V6) we've had in the family from '91 through 2015. Though it was voted third worst car in the parking lot at my high school, it even still lives, but with different owners, today!
My point is that you have to give ol' reliable some love to keep it going. The radar at Fort Dix is down, and will be until early May, for phase 3 of a 4 phase national maintenance plan.
The $135 million plan doesn't mean we can't track storms, like this past Monday. There's still other eyes on the South Jersey sky.
More Damaging Winds Tear through South Jersey Tuesday
For the third time in less than three weeks, we had to prepare and deal with severe weather. It was the fourth time in less than three weeks that damaging winds were an issue.
When the front came thru at the farm with a bit of wind and dust blowing down the dams. Peak gust was 48 mph. Rest of the water should be off by Friday. Small bit of hail here also just east of Whitesbog/NJ. pic.twitter.com/FcVVVMxRXN— marc carpenter (@mcadehaven) April 21, 2020
Power lines were blown over, trees were taken down and lightning struck a pole, causing it to go on fire, in West Cape May. More damage reports can be seen here.
On a positive note, the winds were not as brutal as April 13, which saw multiple 80 mph plus gusts and roofs ripped off buildings.
The highest gust Tuesday topped out at 69 mph. I put together a list of the highest gusts here.
Finally, I hope you found our live video coverage of the storms helpful. Thousands of people watched as the line of storms moved through, whether on our website, Facebook or Instagram. We know you have other options for weather and I'm glad you stuck with us.
Since we last chatted, I've kept the Jersey swag going!
On Friday, I introduced you to an Italian specialty, pizzelles, that my Nonna (grandma) made. Italian and Jersey? Synonymous.
Monday, I used a little Rutgers love for a PSA on trusting your weather source.
Wednesday... Well, it had Jersey in it. It was Earth Day! We're all one planet. I passed along a few simple ways I try to reduce, reuse and recycle.
Coming Up...
You know the deal, this winter... was weaksauce. There wasn't a lot of cold and there was historically low snow. For Department of Public Works crew, it was a quiet winter, but that doesn't mean they weren't still working. Look for a piece in the day ahead about what they were up to and which town said they did not salt or brine once this winter!
Front Fact
Atlantic City International Airport had a dew point of 13 degrees Wednesday. That's Chapstick alert worthy air. As it turns out, we've never been that dry, this late in the year, in recorded history.
