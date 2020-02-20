We're climbing the thermometer in our weather game. First, our Something in the Air podcast started as a monthly roundup of the month that was.
Then, we went to twice a month last summer, interviewing a guest from the weather world that has influenced your life in the great Garden State!
This week, we went to video.
Plus we went to the TV screen, too.
In partnership with Stockton University, Press Presents will feature video podcasts from The Press of Atlantic City! First up, my Something in the Air interview with Gary Szatkowski, Retired Meteorologist, who was formally in charge of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, which covers South Jersey. You may know him as the guy who told people to call and yell at him if Superstorm Sandy didn't pan out in New Jersey (he had no calls) and apologized for a "missed" snow storm in 2015. To me, he's a champ and early innovator at using Social Media and public forecasting.
Press Presents rebrands our -30- show that ran up until last summer. We'll be on Comcast Channel 9 in Atlantic County and the surrounding areas at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday. It'll re-air at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays plus 5 p.m Tuesdays.
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Climate Change isn't Changing Snowfall
In the words of my birthday buddy, podcast buddy and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson
“Just because this season hasn’t produced much in the way of snowstorms, it doesn’t mean one should give up on a future without snow,”
In fact, as ClimateCentral, an organization based in Princeton points out, it's quite the opposite. The 2010s have been full of snow. In fact, 3 of our 10 snowiest days at Atlantic City International Airport occurred this past decade and the number of 6+" snowfall events haven't dropped over time.
Hear about Gary's life, the three big weather milestones we're celebrating this year and how you can be a citizen scientist here.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
Hah, an update. Snow hasn't accumulated since Jan. 18! Peggy P. is the queen atop the leaderboard. Now, there is an outside possibility that Cape May County accumulates Thursday night. Other than that, Peggy's going to hold on strong for another week.
Coming up...
I'll be away for a couple of days. However, when I come back, I'm going to be welcomed by the Little Gardens Club in Egg Harbor Township. There's 14 events scheduled between now and the end of the year in South Jersey and looking forward to meeting all of you.
Front Fact
Since 1948, there's only been six times at Atlantic City International Airport where the thermometer eclipsed 60 degrees more than 5 times. We've had 5, 60 degree days this month, and we still have nine days to go. The record is 10 back in 2017.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
Hey, I'm on TikTok now. How should I do this? Drop a line on my other social media channels. Follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7.
