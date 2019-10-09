Wind Gusts

Wind gusts from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning. A gale warning will be in effect offshore through Saturday morning. Onshore, places easy of the Garden State Parkway will see wind gusts 30-40 mph throughout.

Northeast to northerly winds at 20-30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots will be expected in the coastal waters, which stretch out about 25 miles. The National Weather has issued a gale warning all the way through 6 a.m. on Saturday to remind boaters that it will be rough sailing. 

Seas will be 8 to 12 feet through Friday night, before lowering slowly over the weekend. White caps will likely be present, even on the bays, during this time. 

