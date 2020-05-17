Do not swim in the waters and small boats should be kept docked Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Long period east-northeast swells have developed Tuesday, which will continue into Wednesday and perhaps through the week, too. Furthermore, waves are breaking at 7- to 9- feet. Swimming in these conditions will be dangerous. As a result, a rip currents and high surf alert are botrh in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Gale warning will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Seas out in the Atlantic Ocean will be between 8- to 12- feet from through Wednesday night, peaking Wednesday. Seas will be 5- to 8- Thursday into Thursday night. On the Delaware Bay, expect 3- to 5-foot waves through Thursday night. Small boats are not recommended to head out on the water. 

Gale Warning

A gale warning is in effect for all of the places shaded in light purple through Wednesday. 

Expect minor beach erosion as the persistent winds eat away at the shoreline.

