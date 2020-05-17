Fortunately, perhaps, this is all coming before the Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial beginning on summer. Seas out in the Atlantic Ocean will be between 8 and 14 feet from Monday night, right on through Thursday night. The worst of the seas will come between Tuesday night and Thursday itself. Seas will be 5 to 8 feet Friday, diminishing more into the weekend. On the Delaware Bay, expect 3 to 5 foot waves between Monday night and Thursday. 

Rough surf will be likely over the next several days as well. Expect minor beach erosion at the coasts as the persistent winds eat away at the shore.

Tags

Load comments