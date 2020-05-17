Fortunately, perhaps, this is all coming before the Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial beginning on summer. Seas out in the Atlantic Ocean will be between 8 and 14 feet from Monday night, right on through Thursday night. The worst of the seas will come between Tuesday night and Thursday itself. Seas will be 5 to 8 feet Friday, diminishing more into the weekend. On the Delaware Bay, expect 3 to 5 foot waves between Monday night and Thursday.
Rough surf will be likely over the next several days as well. Expect minor beach erosion at the coasts as the persistent winds eat away at the shore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.