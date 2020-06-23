Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that Boardwalk rides and amusement parks will be allowed to reopen July 2.
While guidance for operations will be forthcoming, Murphy said that employees and customers should anticipate that park capacity will be kept at 50% and face masks will be required, as well as social distancing and heightened hygiene.
“With next week’s July Fourth holiday weekend rapidly approaching and with families rightfully looking for ways to enjoy their time off together, we wanted to make it known that yes, the rides will be in operation,” Murphy said. “But, moreover, we want everyone to enjoy their time together responsibly.”
Playgrounds will also be allowed to reopen July 2, Murphy said, adding that officials plan to give a timeline of the reopening of indoor recreation tomorrow.
“The only reason we are comfortable making these announcements this week is because social distancing and everything else you’re doing, folks, is actually working,” Murphy said. “Social distancing is the only thing that has allowed us to crush the curves – I would add face coverings to that – over the past three months and what has allowed us to catch up a virus that has no vaccine and no proven therapeutic.”
GALLERY: Look back at the Ocean City Boardwalk
Tourism Memorial Day Weekend
Visitors to the Ocean City Boardwalk, stop to get Curly's Fries at Moorlyn Terrace. South Jersey seashore communities and businesses, are making final preparations for the influx of tourist over the Memorial Day Weekend, traditionally the start of the summer season. Wednesday May 24, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographe
Ocean City Boardwalk Work
A worker dismantles the Ocean City Boardwalk at 8th Street. Construction crews are ripping up the boardwalk between 8th and 10th Streets in Ocean City as part of a multi-year boardwalk reconstruction project. The work runs only in the off-season and began at 5th Street in fall 2013. Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Weird Weather
Anna Albue, owner of Three Brother's Pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk, makes pizza pies for the first time this season, after opening for visitors taking advantage of the weather. This winter so far is the 5th warmest on record with warm, spring-like conditions lasting through the rest of the week. Wednesday March 9, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Drones
Drone photo of Ocean City Boardwalk by Cody Allen
Cody Allen
Shriver's Taffy
Vasil Petrov removes the flavored taffy from the pulling machine. The vintage taffy making machinery is still in use in back of the front sales room. Monday June 6 2016 Taffy making at Shriver's on the Ocean City Boardwalk. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Shriver's Taffy
Press archives
ucmc s24 corvette
On September 21st 2014, on the Ocean City boardwalk, the annual Corvette show rolls into town.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Boardwalk Open
Business put out OPEN signs on the Ocean City Boardwalk to let visitors know they are open. A few businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk remain open on weekends and nice day throughout the off season. Wednesday Oct. 30, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Whats New Boardwalk OC
The Strand Theater on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 9th Street, is undergoing renovations including a new attraction called Boardwalk Bounce, an inflatable bouncing arena. New summertime attractions are coming to the area boardwalks this upcoming season. Wednesday March 26, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
WE ARE OPEN
People crowd the Ocean City Boardwalk at 9th Street. Sunday April 28 2013 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ats dog shack
The Dog Shack, on the 1100 block of the Ocean City boardwalk. Monday, August, 20, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
BETTER BOARDWALKS
Aivie Olicer, 13 of South Florida walk along Ocean City Boardwalk at 7th Street Tuesday, July 31, 2012.The City of Ocean City hasn't been satisfied with its pine boards and they're scoping out new types of wood or other material.
Edward Lea
OC Boards
A live band performs on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 10th Street. Ocean City hosts Family Fun Nights every Thursday on the Boardwalk from 6th to 12 Streets with magicians, stilt walkers, karaoke, live bands etc. Thursday Aug. 15, 2013 (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
ats dog shack
Co owner, Nicholas Stinziani, of Ocean City, puts the finishing touches on a Chicago Dog next to an order of House Made Potato Chips. The Dog Shack, on the 1100 block of the Ocean City boardwalk. Monday, August, 20, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
WE ARE OPEN
People walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 8th Street. Sunday April 28 2013 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Mack&Manco
Mack& Manco on the Ocean City Boardwalk---Mack & Manco is changeing its name to Manco& Manco. Saturday December 17 2011. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
OC Boards
A mascot from Jilly's Fries on the Ocean City Boardwalk, entertains visitors. Ocean City hosts Family Fun Nights every Thursday on the Boardwalk from 6th to 12 Streets with magicians, stilt walkers, karoke, live bands etc. Thursday Aug. 15, 2013 (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
BOARDWALK NEW YEARS
People line up at Kohr Bros. frozen custard on the Ocean City Boardwalk where many stores were open. Saturday December , 31 2011. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
character night
After the meet and greet portion of the night, the characters rode down the boardwalk in a parade. Character Night is a new summer evening event in Ocean City for families. Characters, such as Wonder Bear, Martin Z. Mollusk and all the other Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants' Mascots, hanging out to meet and greet boardwalk visitors. Sunday, July, 22, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
OC Indian Summer
Crowds on the Ocean City Boardwalk near 11th Street. Ocean City's annual block party is a draw for tourist after the summer season. Thursday Oct. 06, 2011. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Memorial Day
The Ocean City boardwalk had big crowd on Monday afternoon during Memorial Day weekend. Monday May 28, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
100111_www
Wounded Soldiers; Army Spc. Mason Symons, 22 from Harrisburg PA and Marine Cpl. Todd Love from Atlanta Ga. talk as they go down the Ocean city boardwalk.
Press archives
Shrivers Candy
Shriver’s Candy at Ninth Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City opened in 1898.
press archives
