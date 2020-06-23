June Fun (copy)
Ben Fogletto

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that Boardwalk rides and amusement parks will be allowed to reopen July 2.

While guidance for operations will be forthcoming, Murphy said that employees and customers should anticipate that park capacity will be kept at 50% and face masks will be required, as well as social distancing and heightened hygiene.

“With next week’s July Fourth holiday weekend rapidly approaching and with families rightfully looking for ways to enjoy their time off together, we wanted to make it known that yes, the rides will be in operation,” Murphy said. “But, moreover, we want everyone to enjoy their time together responsibly.”

Playgrounds will also be allowed to reopen July 2, Murphy said, adding that officials plan to give a timeline of the reopening of indoor recreation tomorrow.

“The only reason we are comfortable making these announcements this week is because social distancing and everything else you’re doing, folks, is actually working,” Murphy said. “Social distancing is the only thing that has allowed us to crush the curves – I would add face coverings to that – over the past three months and what has allowed us to catch up a virus that has no vaccine and no proven therapeutic.”

