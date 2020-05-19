Parks open

David Long, of Northfield, trees off on the 14th hole on the reopening of the Green Tree Golf Course, in Egg Harbor Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing some outdoor recreational activities to open Friday such as batting cages, golf ranges, shooting and archery ranges, community gardens, horseback riding and private tennis clubs.

Golfers will also be able to tee off in foursomes instead of pairs.

