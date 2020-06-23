Southern Regional High School’s Virtual Scholarship Night has once again shown the outstanding community support for the graduating seniors. The award presentation was broadcast on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and 1,056 scholarship awards were presented to 267 students of the Class of 2020 by 304 donor organizations. The awards totaled $577,689.
Chief School Administrator, Craig Henry, opened the program expressing thanks to the community for the truly exceptional support for Southern Regional during this most difficult time. This was followed by the presentation of the Military Academy appointments. Megan Vile presented the Coast Guard Academy Award to Karagan Bulger and the Air Force Academy Award to Robert Woodcock. Congratulations to all of the recipients for their hard work and dedication.
