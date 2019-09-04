Mainland Football Practice

Mainland Regional wide receiver Jaquan Mace, left, catches a pass over cornerback Elijah Williams in a practice earlier this month.

Overbrook (0-0) at Mainland Regional (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Mainland finished 8-3 last year and beat Overbrook 24-6 in last year's opener. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat made 23 tackles for losses last season. Monmouth University has offered senior defensive end/tight end Brayden Pohlman a scholarship. Freshman running back Jabriel Mace should make an impact. Overbrook finished 2-8 last season.

