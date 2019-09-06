Mainland Regional High School’s football team started the season with a 35-0 West Jersey Football League interdivision win against Overbrook (0-1) at home Friday.

Mainland’s Ja’briel Mace put the first points on the board with a 5-yard run with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. A little more than a minute later Ja’briel’s older brother, Jaquan Mace, ran a punt back 45 yards for Mainland’s second TD.

Ja’briel struck again late in the second quarter. Overbrook attempted a fake punt, but Mainland was able to stop it and return the ball to the 5 yard line.

Ja’briel proceeded to make a 5-yard run for his third touchdown, pushing Mainland’s lead to 27-0. Mainland then recovered an Overbrook fumble to set Ja’briel up for his fourth touchdown on a 4-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion by quarterback Zach Graziotto closed the first half at 35-0.

Ja’briel rushed for a total of 94 yards in the first half.

Both defenses held the opposition scoreless in the second half.

Overbrook; 0 0 0 0—0

Mainland; 14 21 0 0—35

FIRST QUARTER

M —Ja’briel Mace 5 run (kick good)

M—Jaquan Mace 45 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

M—Ja’briel Mace 22 run (kick missed)

M—Ja’briel Mace 5 run (kick good)

M—Ja’briel Mace 4 run (conversion good)

Records — M 1-0, O 0-1.

