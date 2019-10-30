In many homes, there is often a battle over what temperature to maintain. While the debate can get “heated,” Jones suggests keeping the thermostat at a constant temperature. When it is extremely cold out and you keep changing the thermostat, it will be harder for your heating device to bring your home back up to your desired temperature. Programable thermostats are a great way to ensure your home maintains a comfortable temperature and saves energy. Not only can you set them while you’re away, but smart thermostats will begin to learn your common behaviors and adapt to the setting most comfortable to you at a gradual pace.

Tags

Load comments