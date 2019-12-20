Ward is among eight players on the current roster who were on the practice squad at one point this season, along with wide receiver Rob Davis, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, defensive back Craig James, guard Sua Opeta, tight end/wide receiver Joshua Perkins, running back Boston Scott and linebacker Alex Singleton.

